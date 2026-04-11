The Threat of Slopaganda: How AI-Generated Propaganda Undermines Trust and Truth

Academics warn of the dangers of slopaganda, AI-generated content used for propaganda. This form of manipulated content can reach huge audiences, which makes even a small misleading effect in the general population have significant consequences. The authors highlight the ways it aims to manipulate beliefs, erode trust, and create a climate of doubt.

Two academics highlight the dangers of slopaganda, AI-generated content used for propaganda, emphasizing its potential to manipulate beliefs and erode trust in information. Slopaganda, a term coined to describe AI-generated content with propagandistic aims, is rapidly evolving and becoming increasingly sophisticated, posing significant challenges to the accuracy and trustworthiness of information.

The authors point to the spread of such content, from manipulated videos to misleading images, and its ability to penetrate our mental defenses, especially on social media platforms where audiences are easily distracted.\Examples of slopaganda include a White House video that mixed real attacks with fictional scenes. Similarly, the academics point to the proliferation of AI-generated content, such as the Iranian Lego-themed videos depicting Donald Trump and other figures. The intent behind slopaganda isn't necessarily to deceive directly, but rather to create associations, evoke emotions, and exploit pre-existing biases. The authors explain that the goal is not always to create easily believed falsehoods, but to express feelings and create specific associations. The core concept is to impact the epistemic environment, the world of information we think we know, by using both intentional and unintentional misleading content. The content may be misleading, designed to deceive, or it can be a joke or a troll. A misleading effect, either by design or by context collapse, is a danger in crises when credible sources are scarce.\The widespread dissemination of slopaganda, facilitated by advancements in generative AI, creates an environment where even small misleading effects can have significant consequences. It can influence group beliefs, impact election results, and undermine trust in institutions. The authors caution that the prevalence of slopaganda may lead to a general decline in public trust and a sense of nihilistic doubt, making it difficult to distinguish genuine information from manipulated content. Slopaganda can influence group beliefs and decisions, like election results and protest movements. In this climate, people may choose to believe whatever is comforting or infuriating, exacerbating existing societal divisions. In increasingly polarized societies facing complex crises, the erosion of shared truths will make the situation worse





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