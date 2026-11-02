Bumboat Theatre Show River Of Luck! Opens Nov 20 on Singapore River

River Of Luck!, an hour-long interactive bumboat theatre show by Singapore River Cruise and Strawberries Inc., opens Nov 20 and runs to Jan 31, 2027, with tickets at $68.

A new interactive bumboat theatre show, River Of Luck! , opens on Nov 20 and runs until Jan 31, 2027, on the Singapore River. It follows three fictional 1967 characters lost in 2026, using puppetry, postcards and an auction game in an hour-long show.

Cruise operator Singapore River Cruise and immersive theatre group Strawberries Inc. are holding six bumboat shows from Fridays to Sundays. Tickets are $68, with a 10 per cent discount on purchases of six or more tickets. Bookings are now open. Meet a fictional sampan boatman, street storyteller and lighthouse worker from 1967 in the show.

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The trio are lost in 2026 and have to find their way home while sailing the uncanny river that brings Singapore life. While guests take in the usual sights of modern Singapore glitzy towers and historic landmarks, they can also watch old-school Hokkien glove puppetry, also known as potehi. They can write postcards to their loved ones and join an auction simulation for Chinese porcelain and Persian rugs.

Heritage Festival Inspires Longer Run

The show accommodates up to 30 passengers a cruise and features a rotating cast of two actors on board and one stage manager behind the curtains. It comes after a sold-out run of 12 bumboat shows that Strawberries Inc. held in May as part of the Singapore Heritage Festival, called A Bump Through Time. Because of the overwhelmingly positive response, it suggested to Singapore River Cruise that they stage an updated and longer run.

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The aim is to turn this into something like a permanent tourist attraction, said Strawberries Inc. creative director Astley Xie during a media preview on Oct 29. He cited the example of year-round water puppet shows in Vietnam. River Of Luck! , an immersive theatre show aboard a bumboat, features Hokkien glove puppetry.

Xie, 34, plans to pitch River Of Luck! as a daily, year-round show if this run is successful. The biggest challenge, he says, is the unpredictability of the environment. On what Strawberries Inc. learnt from its first run of making theatre on water, he said: On a boat and in most site-specific theatre you have no control. It rains, sometimes the weather is a bit off, the boat moves a bit slower.

Xie is executive producer and director of River Of Luck! , which runs from Nov 20 to Jan 31, 2027. But having staged shows at places like Haw Par Villa, Chinatown and the National Gallery Singapore, Strawberries Inc. knows how to bring the controlled environment of the theatre into unconventional spaces, where passers-by and the elements can often shape the atmosphere of the show.

Adapting Theatre to River Conditions

There are a lot of random things happening and you need to prepare the cast and crew to be able to adapt, Xie said. The nature of rehearsing for a show like this is that you have a lot of variables all the time that you have to manage and think about. On the one hand, River Of Luck! is perfect for tourists. There are nuggets of Singapore history and the bumboat takes the scenic route through a historic waterway.

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But the script by Clara Janssen turned out to be very Singaporean, says Xie, with a throughline on expectations about work, career and employment. Thus, he wants Singaporeans to shake off the assumption that the bumboat ride is merely a tourist trap. Asked about his next dream location for an immersive theatre show, he says, without missing a beat: Mandai zoo. The infrastructure is there because they already have a lot of shows with animals, he adds.

Booking Details and Zoo Plans

If the Singapore Zoo says they want to do an actual theatre show with animals, that would be fire. Book It/River Of Luck! Boarding point at Singapore River Cruise, Clarke Quay Jetty, 3 River Valley Road. When: Nov 20 to Jan 31, 2027; Fridays, 7pm and 8.45pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 6pm and 7.45pm.

Admission: $68 a ticket; discount of 10% on purchases of six tickets or more. Info: Singapore River Cruise and Strawberries Inc.