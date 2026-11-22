Former PM Theresa May urges Andy Burnham to respect the 2016 Brexit vote as he pursues closer EU ties. This article analyzes the political clash ahead of the December 10-year plan. See details now.

Former British Prime Minister Theresa May publicly criticized Labour leader Andy Burnham regarding his push for closer European Union ties, stating she was aghast at suggestions of rejoining the bloc. Her comments, broadcast on November 22, directly challenged the current political trajectory set by the Labour government following their recent electoral victory.

May Demands Respect For 2016 Vote Result

Theresa May asserted that the outcome of the 2016 referendum must be respected, urging Andy Burnham to accept that Brexit is finished and to move on from the issue. She emphasized that the British people voted to leave the European Union, and the government has a duty to deliver on that decision rather than attempting to reverse it. May argued that suggesting voters got it wrong and should have another go was dismissive of the democratic process and the will of the electorate.

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The former Prime Minister highlighted her own clear stance when she took office, noting that she was determined to fulfill the promise of Brexit regardless of personal preferences. She criticized the current narrative as trying to pat voters on the head after they had already made their choice, insisting that further negotiations to enter the EU were unnecessary and politically misguided.

Burnham Advances Closer Ties Ahead Of December Plan

Andy Burnham has recently re-energized the debate on closer relations with the European Union, following deals sealed with EU top officials on November 20 in Brussels. These agreements aimed to ease trade barriers and improve youth mobility between the UK and the EU, marking a significant shift in tone since the Brexit referendum. Burnham has been in office since July and is committed to shaping a new long-term relationship with Brussels.

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These moves come just ahead of a government 10-year plan for Britain, which is scheduled to be unveiled in December. This plan is intended to outline the long-term strategy for the UK's relationship with Europe, reflecting a world that has changed significantly since 2016. Hamish Falconer, the Europe Minister, indicated that the Prime Minister would provide more details next month as part of this strategic framework.

Government Maintains Red Lines On Single Market

Despite the push for closer ties, Andy Burnham has committed to his predecessor Keir Starmer's red lines on Europe for this Parliament. These red lines explicitly exclude a return to the single market, the customs union, or freedom of movement. This stance attempts to balance the desire for improved economic cooperation with the political necessity of respecting the core tenets of Brexit as promised to voters.

Theresa May warned that engaging in further negotiations with the EU risked consuming vast amounts of government time, potentially hampering efforts to tackle other critical national issues. She believed that focusing on rejoining the EU would distract from the broader responsibilities of the government and the practical needs of the country in the post-Brexit era.

New Legislation And Upcoming Electoral Considerations

Following the deals announced by Burnham, legislation to align Britain with certain EU rules, including food standards, is due to be introduced in Parliament this week. This legislative move is part of a broader effort to harmonize specific regulatory areas without compromising the UK's regulatory sovereignty or political commitments. It signals a pragmatic approach to trade and standards while avoiding full integration.

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Hamish Falconer noted that the Prime Minister is thinking about the long-term relationship with Europe, with a general election expected before the full 10-year plan is implemented. This allows the public to express their views on the direction of UK-EU relations through the democratic process. The government maintains that any long-term EU talks will be limited and public-led, ensuring that the people have a say in the final outcome.