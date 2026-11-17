The USS Theodore Roosevelt has joined two other US aircraft carriers in the Middle East, giving the US three carrier strike groups in the region for the first time since April. The buildup comes as President Donald Trump weighs next steps in the stalled Iran war.

A third American aircraft carrier has arrived in the Middle East, US Central Command said in a social media post on Monday (Nov 16), making a dramatic show of military might as President Donald Trump keeps his options open for next steps in the Iran war.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt brings thousands of additional troops to the Middle East. It joins the USS George H.W. Bush and the USS George Washington aircraft carriers, as well as smaller Navy ships, which are in the region to maintain a naval blockade of Iranian shipping. The Roosevelt, along with its accompanying strike force, left San Diego in September.

Also read Iran Blocks IAEA Inspections at Nuclear Sites Until War Ends

The H.W. Bush arrived in the region in April, while the George Washington arrived in August. The Navy previously had three carrier strike groups in the Middle East in April, for the first time since 2003. The same number of carriers was present earlier in the war and in the buildup to the 2003 US invasion of Iraq.

In addition to the three aircraft carriers, the flotilla in the Arabian Sea now includes 13 destroyers, two cruisers and a littoral combat ship, according to the Navy. Two more destroyers are in the Red Sea. The Roosevelt had deployed along with the USS Makin Island amphibious readiness group, which includes the USS John P. Murtha and USS Anchorage amphibious landing ships and around 2,000 Marines. Those ships have yet to make it to the region.

Advertisement

Election Losses Fuel Trump Conflict

The third carrier arrived nearly two weeks after midterm elections that saw voters deliver major losses to Trump's Republican Party, driven in part by the unpopularity of the Iran war and its economic effects. The results led Vice President JD Vance to publicly break with Trump over the conflict, posting on social media that the reason we lost is the war.

Trump has insisted it was the right thing to do and has not ruled out restarting the conflict, which has been locked in a stalemate for months. He previously threatened to resume strikes against Iran after the midterm elections, but more recently he has signaled he may not need to go beyond the ongoing naval blockade of Iran.

Last week, Trump warned Iran that the US military is locked and loaded and that the US was keeping an eye on Pickaxe Mountain, a facility linked to Iran's nuclear programme, for signs of activity. If something does not work out, I would not hesitate to act, Trump told conservative broadcaster Hugh Hewitt on Thursday.

Yet Trump also told reporters last week that he believed it was highly unlikely he would need to order new major strikes on Iran, declaring that the war militarily is effectively over after meeting with Qatar's prime minister. Trump also declared that the US no longer needs a deal with Tehran and told Vance, who was a chief negotiator in earlier ceasefire talks, instead to focus on the administration's domestic anti-fraud campaign targeting Democratic-controlled cities and states.

Negotiations Stall Over Nuclear Terms

Negotiations have stalled due to differences over Iran's nuclear programme, an issue that Trump insists be part of any deal meant to end the war. Iran wants the US first to agree to several core conditions, including lifting the naval blockade that is stopping its oil from getting to world markets.

Advertisement

It is unclear whether the US intends to keep all three strike groups in the region to increase the president's military options, or whether the Roosevelt is simply meant to replace one of the other aircraft carriers, some of which have been taxed with record deployments. The departure of either of the other carrier groups could be seen as a sign that the Trump administration is not planning a significant new wave of air strikes.

Keeping three carriers in the region risks exacerbating the Navy's current readiness woes, said Ronald O'Rourke, a longtime analyst of naval forces. The strain on the service was underscored by the extended deployments of the USS Abraham Lincoln and the USS Gerald Ford, which was dispatched to the Mideast after supporting operations against Venezuela and was at sea for 11 months.

Maintaining even a two-carrier presence in that area over an extended period of time would be a strain for the carrier force, said O'Rourke, a former longtime analyst for the Congressional Research Service. But maintaining a three-carrier presence in that area for an extended period would be a significantly greater strain. In the meantime, a focal point of the simmering conflict remains the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway where a fifth of the world's oil passed before the war.

Shipping Risks Persist in Strait

Commercial ships are still coming under attack or facing other risks, while the US has carried out limited strikes on Iranian targets near the strait and is helping guide vessels through the contested waters. Iranian state TV, quoting the naval arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guard and the army, warned shipping companies Monday that a US-supported route through the waterway is dangerous because of mines.

Mines have damaged six oil tankers since Sunday, polluting the strait's coastlines, according to the Revolutionary Guard's navy. Separately, a projectile struck a tanker trying to transit through the strait, starting an engine room fire, but no casualties were reported, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Organisation said. US Central Command, which oversees military operations in the Middle East, said it has redirected 150 merchant vessels and disabled five since June under the blockade.

Strait Traffic Remains At Worrying Levels

Independent assessments from Lloyd's List, a maritime tracking and analysis firm, show that traffic through the strait remains at less than a third of prewar levels. The carrier arrival gives the US three carrier strike groups in the region, the same number as in the war that began in late February.