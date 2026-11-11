Thomas Markle Returned to Jail After Cutting Ankle Monitor in Child Abuse Material Case

Thomas Markle, 82, was ordered back to federal custody without bond after violating home confinement by cutting off his electronic ankle monitor. He faces one count of possessing child sexual abuse material.

Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Britain's Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, was sent back to jail on Tuesday after cutting off an electronic ankle monitor he was ordered to wear as a condition of home confinement.

US Magistrate Judge Lindsay Griffin found that the father-in-law of Prince Harry had violated the terms of his pretrial release. She ordered him returned to federal custody without bond at a hearing in Tampa, Florida. Markle, 82, had been arrested and charged on Friday with a single federal count of possessing child sexual abuse material.

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The charge includes two explicit photographs of himself posed with a naked underage girl and other images of him with children in various stages of undress. No plea was entered during his initial court hearing last Friday. The judge had permitted him to be released from custody on condition that he submit to home detention and the wearing of a monitoring device.

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Federal prosecutors said they asked the judge to revoke home release and keep him locked up pending trial after he was found to have cut the ankle bracelet off early Monday morning. Agreeing that Markle's housing situation had become untenable, Griffin granted prosecutors' request. Markle was then re-arrested and returned to federal custody, according to the US Attorney's Office in Los Angeles, where the case against him was brought.

Philippines Investigation And FBI Evidence

According to an FBI affidavit filed in court as part of the criminal complaint, one of the photos showed a naked girl in a room that appears to be part of a motel chain in the Philippines. Markle previously resided in the Philippines, where authorities initiated an investigation of him last month.

The affidavit says federal agents seized the material in question, including photographic slides, film negatives and books, from two storage units Markle had rented in Los Angeles since 2008. Commenting on the case on Friday, FBI Director Kash Patel said Markle targeted innocent children and sought to steal their innocence through his criminal actions. Markle, who most recently resided at an assisted-living facility in Lakeland, Florida, near Tampa, denied possessing sexually explicit photos of children when such allegations first surfaced.

He told the Daily Mail they were untrue and sick lies. The judge stipulated that Markle was to be kept in a detention facility separate, to the extent practicable, from the general jail population. She also ordered Markle to undergo a prompt medical evaluation. The Tampa-based federal public defender assigned to represent Markle did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

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Griffin on Friday ordered Markle to undergo a psychiatric examination to determine whether he was mentally competent to face prosecution. The judge said she found reasonable cause to believe he was suffering from some mental deficiency. She based that finding in part on his advanced age and a lack of recall he demonstrated during last week's court appearance.

Meghan Markle And Public Appearance

Meghan, an American actor, has been estranged from her father since the run-up to her marriage to King Charles' younger son, Harry, in 2018. The duchess has said she first became aware of the allegations against the elder Markle at that time. She has said she was deeply distressed over the matter, which led her to cut off contact between her father and her two children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five.

On Tuesday in Brussels, Meghan made her first public appearance since her father was charged. She attended an event with Harry at the European Parliament to mark the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial, an art installation commemorating children who died as a result of suffering harm on social media. Harry delivered a speech at the event, but Meghan cancelled her planned address, a spokesperson for the couple said.

Neither responded to questions shouted at them by journalists at the gathering.