Thomas Ong Fractures Ankle in Japan, Cuts 45-Day Trip to 10 Days

Actor Thomas Ong fractured his right ankle on Oct 25 while photographing waterfalls in Japan and returned to Singapore after cutting his 45-day trip to about 10 days. He chose natural recovery over surgery and remains on track for a Europe tour on Dec 7.

Local actor Thomas Ong has returned to Singapore after fracturing his right ankle during a self-drive holiday in Japan, forcing him to cut a planned 45-day trip to about 10 days.

The 57-year-old slipped on wet stone steps on Oct 25 and later learned the injury was a fracture, not a sprain. Ong shared the news in a Facebook post late on Nov 1, alongside a photo of himself in a wheelchair at an airport with his right ankle bandaged and crutches beside him. He told Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao in a text reply on Nov 2 that he had gone mainly to remote, sparsely populated wilderness areas during the trip.

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He did not specify the accident location. He had planned to explore the remote mountainous regions of Honshu, spending his days chasing waterfalls. His travels took him to places such as Kashiwazaki in Niigata Prefecture, Fukuroda Falls and Otsujigataki Falls. He had earlier shared that Urami Taki was the last waterfall he photographed before his trip was cut short.

It had been drizzling that day. Ong recalled there was a light drizzle on Oct 25. He was walking down some slippery stone steps after taking photos of a waterfall when he slipped. I thought at that time that it was just a minor sprain, Ong told Zaobao.

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I did not realise the injury was more serious than I had imagined. Despite the pain, he drove himself to a local hospital. An X-ray there confirmed a fracture in his right ankle. The original plan had been a 45-day adventure, but it lasted only about 10 days because of the injury.

Ankle fracture treatment options

On Facebook, Ong said the doctor gave him two options. The first was surgery to insert a metal plate to stabilise the fracture, after which he could move about fairly freely in just over two weeks. The second was to skip surgery, have a plaster cast fitted, and let the bone heal gradually on its own. Whichever option he chose, the doctor said, recovery would take about six weeks.

When he heard six weeks, Ong did a quick mental calculation. He was injured on Oct 25 and was due to lead a tour group in Europe on Dec 7. It worked out to exactly six weeks. According to LGE Travel, he would be guiding a tour group on a 13-day-10-night trip on board the Viking River Cruise to various cities in Europe.

It just happened to be in six weeks, he wrote. In that moment, I did not feel I am unlucky. Instead, I felt an indescribable kind of gratitude, because if this accident had happened two weeks later, I might not have been able to go on that Europe trip. He also said: If this accident had happened two weeks later, I might not be able to make it for my Europe tour in December.

Ong chose not to undergo surgery or put his leg in a cast. He said he would rest at home during this time, catch up on his favourite TV series, and let his bone heal naturally. He has since returned to Singapore and, as he lives alone, is temporarily staying with family while recovering.

Actors positive outlook on trip

He added that a fracture is never a good thing, but looking back, he had already seen plenty of beautiful scenery and enjoyed more than his fair share of local delicacies. The mountains, waterfalls, hot springs and the local delicacies that I will never forget all became great memories of this trip, he wrote. Although the journey has been put on hold, I do not have any regrets. It is okay that I did not complete the 45-day adventure.

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The good memories I have now will not be erased just because something unpleasant happened. He also reflected: Just because something unpleasant happened at the end does not mean all the wonderful experiences I have had are erased. Ong joked that the souvenir he brought back from Japan this time is two crutches. The souvenirs I am bringing home from Japan this time?

A pair of crutches, he joked. He also said, See you next year, Japan. On Instagram, he wrote: Hitting the pause button on my Japan adventure. Japan, see you next year.

Previous travel mishaps in Japan

We will pick up where we left off. But even before the fracture, Ong's Japan adventure had already been plagued by mishaps. In an earlier Facebook post on Oct 21, the actor shared that he had lost his wallet on the second day of his trip. It contained Japanese yen and a bank card.

Thankfully, he had kept some spare cash and another bank card separately, so he was not completely stranded. He did, however, have to tighten his travel budget.

Then, while photographing a waterfall, Ong accidentally dropped his iPhone into the water. Thankfully, the phone itself was fine, though its SIM card was damaged and he had to switch to an eSIM. Still, Ong was not about to let those setbacks ruin his holiday. At least I can still walk and my phone is still working.

Let us move on, he wrote at the time. Little did he know that just a few days later, he would suffer an injury that would bring his adventure to an abrupt end. Despite spending only slightly more than 10 days in Japan, Ong said he had no regrets. He had managed to take in plenty of beautiful scenery, from mountains and waterfalls to hot springs, and indulge in local delicacies.

For now, Ong plans to rest, binge-watch dramas and let his ankle heal.