Bhutan raises 108 stupas for Gelephu Mindfulness City at ceremony attended by 200,000

More than 40,000 volunteers built 108 Buddhist stupas along a 12km riverbank in Bhutan on Nov 1 for the future Gelephu Mindfulness City, a US$21 million project meant to boost the economy and persuade young people to stay.

Tens of thousands of volunteers raised 108 Buddhist stupas in Bhutan on Nov 1, marking a major step for the Himalayan kingdom's ambitious Gelephu Mindfulness City, a project aimed at driving economic growth and keeping young people at home.

The 15m-tall solid towers, sacred Buddhist monuments found across the Himalayas, stretch along 12km of riverbank near the Indian border at the site of the future city. More than 40,000 volunteers took part, starting work after midnight, officials said. Officials described the structures as a physical form of prayer made permanent in stone and earth. The ceremony was attended by around 200,000 people, or nearly a fourth of Bhutan's population, officials told AFP.

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King Praises Stupa Construction Success

"I was worried that raising 108 stupas in a single day might not succeed," Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck said in a speech at the ceremony. "But everything went successfully and, for that, I am truly grateful. " Landlocked Bhutan, with a population of just under 800,000 and wedged between China and India, is known for prioritising Gross National Happiness alongside economic growth. Bhutan hopes the city will boost its economy and persuade more young people to stay.

The project aims to attract investment in sustainable business, green technology, education, tourism and financial services. The King established the special zone by royal charter in 2024, saying its purpose was to create a vibrant economic hub. Bhutan faces a declining birthrate and an exodus of young people seeking opportunities abroad.

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"This occasion will be recorded in our history for generations to come," said Nima Gyeltshen, 65, head of the Organization for Youth Empowerment, which helps young Bhutanese find work. The sleepy town of Gelephu, 240km from the capital Thimphu, has a population of less than 10,000, according to the last census in 2017.

Stupas Tower Over Giza Pyramid

Together, the 108 stupas stand more than 10 times the height of Egypt's Great Pyramid of Giza, organisers say, at an estimated cost of US$21 million (S$27 million). Farmer Thukten Tshering, 71, said he did not understand much about the new project but was looking forward to it.

"Responsibilities at home never allowed me to pursue dharma (path of duty)," he said. "At 71, I want to take every opportunity to be part of spiritual activities around me. " Analysts have questioned whether Bhutan can attract sufficient investment to realise its vision. But Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, head of the ports-to-power conglomerate, joined Gelephu Mindfulness City as a founding member in January.

City Plans Rail And Crypto Ties

The site is set to be connected to India's rail network in neighbouring Assam, with an international airport slated to open in 2029. The project is also linked to Bhutan's cryptocurrency ambitions, with the kingdom mining bitcoin using surplus hydropower and pledging to use digital assets to support the city's development. Bishnu Maya Moktang, a local resident who attended the ceremony on Nov 1, said she was excited about the upcoming mindfulness city.

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"I hope to live long enough to see it," Moktang, 56, told AFP. "My parents died young and they would never see the city. I feel fortunate. "