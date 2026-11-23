More than 12,000 fans were evacuated from Don Toliver's Co-op Live concert in Manchester after an unknown substance, initially believed to be tear gas, was released in the crowd. One person was taken to hospital and more than 50 were assessed at the scene.

More than 12,000 fans were evacuated from a concert by American rapper Don Toliver in Manchester after an unknown substance was released in the crowd, British police said.

Greater Manchester Police said officers were called around 10pm on Sunday to the Co-op Live arena after reports of people being affected by a substance, initially believed to be tear gas. The force declared a major incident, which allows different emergency services to coordinate their response. The audience of more than 12,000 people was escorted from the venue. Police said they were alerted to the incident shortly after 10pm local time, which was 6am in Singapore on Nov 23.

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Hospital Treatments And Venue Decontamination

One person was taken to hospital after the incident while several people were being assessed at the venue, the police said. The North West Ambulance Service said its clinicians assessed more than 50 people at the site, with some reporting eye and respiratory symptoms. Footage shared on social media appeared to show concertgoers coughing and covering their mouths as they left the venue.

The North West Ambulance Service said it believed the substance was tear gas and that it was understood to have been released towards the end of the show. The ambulance service also said decontamination is being carried out as a precaution at the venue. Police said they have not yet identified the substance and will work to identify what it was.

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Police Assistant Chief Constable Steph Parker said anyone who has left the event and since become unwell is advised to attend their local hospital. She added that authorities will now begin to fully understand what this substance was and how this incident came about. Co-op Live said in a statement that venue bosses were working with police to identify the cause of the incident.

Toliver Tour Dates And Health Advisories

The statement did not identify the substance, with the police saying they would work to identify what it was. Grammy Award nominated trap and R and B rapper-singer Toliver features on the soundtrack to the new Grand Theft Auto game. He is scheduled to perform at London's O2 Arena on Monday and OVO Arena Wembley on Tuesday as part of his Nitrous tour.