Indonesia fires burned 2.88 million hectares by October 2026, study finds

A joint study by Rainforest Action Network and Nusantara Atlas found that 2.88 million hectares of land burned in Indonesia from January to October 2026, with thousands of hectares on palm oil and pulpwood concessions owned by listed firms. The report links the damage to weak fire management, degraded peatlands and bank financing of deforestation.

JAKARTA - Indonesia's forest fires damaged 2.88 million hectares of land from January to October in 2026, a joint study by the Rainforest Action Network and geomonitoring platform Nusantara Atlas showed on Friday, November 13.

The burned area was driven by intense El Nino weather conditions and extreme heat, as well as clearing of forests to make way for industrial-scale palm oil and pulpwood plantations. The study said thousands of hectares of land on palm oil and pulpwood concessions run by large listed firms were burned during Indonesia's worst fire season in years, highlighting the role of deforestation and land clearing.

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The amount of fire-damaged land in the first three quarters of this year was 35 per cent higher than in the same period of 2019, the last year Indonesia faced strong super-El Nino conditions, Nusantara Atlas said. Indonesia's forest fires caused a spike in respiratory illness at home and triggered air pollution warnings and school closures across the region. Fire emissions surged to three times the seasonal average.

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Banks Finance Deforestation and Fire Risks

While the analysis did not establish how the fires were ignited, it highlighted the risks associated with degraded peatlands and inadequate fire management regimes in rapidly expanding agricultural concessions. It also pointed to the role played by banks in financing deforestation. The study said banks and investors backing such risky operations in Indonesia need to make access to financing conditional on credible fire prevention.

Alex Helan, RAN's research and investigations lead, said: It's not really a question of who lit the match, but who drained the peat and created the conditions. The study looked at specific cases of fire outbreaks on large holdings, including ones run by business groups under investigation in Singapore as part of its transboundary haze law.

Major Palm Oil and Pulpwood Concessions Burned

It found that more than 14,600 hectares of land were burned on the PT Bumi Mekar Hijau pulpwood concession, an exclusive supplier to Indonesia's Asia Pulp and Paper. APP said it was unable to comment on the findings. The study also identified at least 3,742 hectares of burned land within the PT Kayung Agro Lestari oil palm concession in West Kalimantan, run by the Singapore-listed First Resources. This included nearly 2,000 hectares of forest designated as high conservation value.

First Resources did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, but told RAN it observed a zero burning policy when clearing land and had implemented fire prevention measures. Satellite analysis also identified 4,473 hectares of burned areas within an oil palm concession run by Bumitama Agri, 88 per cent of which was on fire-prone peatland.

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Companies Defend Practices Amid Fire Allegations

Bumitama did not respond to an emailed request for comment but told RAN investigations were ongoing and it was not yet in a position to respond to specific allegations. Helan said: These companies have made business decisions in their offices to operate in an extremely fire-prone landscape, and to develop plantations in those landscapes for profit. The study highlighted how degraded peatlands and weak fire management regimes in rapidly expanding agricultural concessions create conditions for large-scale fires.

It also stressed the role of financial institutions that back such operations. Indonesia's fire season this year was the worst in years, with emissions surging and haze affecting neighbouring countries. The study adds to concerns about the environmental and public health impacts of land clearing for palm oil and pulpwood.