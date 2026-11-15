FAA Ground Stop Triggers 4,500 Cancellations and 4,400 Delays on Saturday

A massive communications failure forced the FAA to issue a nationwide ground stop on Friday, leading to thousands of flight cancellations and delays. Airlines are recovering as officials investigate the cause and seek funding to modernize the air traffic control system.

Airlines canceled 4,500 US flights and delayed 4,400 more on Saturday as the United States struggled to recover from a massive communications failure that forced the Federal Aviation Administration to issue a nationwide ground stop on Friday.

The ground stop halted nearly all departing flights for almost five hours and was one of the worst travel days in US history. On Friday, airlines canceled nearly 10,000 flights and delayed more than 7,000 others. Though the FAA lifted the ground stop on Friday evening, the disruption for passengers was far from over, with tens of thousands of people still stranded at airports around the country.

Also read FAA Lifts Nationwide Ground Stop After Communications Outage Halts US Flights

Airlines are trying to unclog airports and get flight crews and other personnel in position to recover from the massive disruption. The FAA issued the ground stop due to an outage that appeared to affect a network handling critical radio frequencies used by air traffic controllers to communicate with pilots. The issue led to data overloading other communications centres. FAA contractor L3Harris oversees the network.

The issue affected communications at 17 of 22 en route centres, the FAA facilities that control aircraft during the cruise portion of a flight, across the country. FAA head Bryan Bedford said the FAA ordered the ground stop in case a centre lost total communications. No facilities went dark, and nothing was fully lost, Bedford added.

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Duffy Investigates Cause Of Outage

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on Saturday that the FAA was working to determine whether incompetence, meaning user error or installer error from L3Harris, or a faulty router installed by L3Harris caused the outage. Duffy said at a press conference, We're working to determine whether we had incompetence, meaning was it user error or installer error from L3Harris, or did they install a faulty router? We haven't determined what the fault was.

The FAA said it was doing additional testing with L3Harris to see if there are any additional risks. L3Harris did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Its shares last traded down about four percent after hours on Friday. Duffy said the trouble began on Friday afternoon when air traffic control centers experienced instability in radar and communications systems.

He said, We had over 1,000 connection attempts every four to five seconds, and what that did was give us issues with our communication with airplanes, and it also caused some disruption with our radar. Duffy said the immediate problem had been fixed and that flying was safe, but warned that a broader overhaul of the air traffic control system was needed to prevent similar failures.

Transportation Secretary Seeks Funding

He called for US$50 billion in funding to upgrade air traffic control systems, up from his earlier request of US$30 billion. This is an emergency, he said. Earlier on Friday, before the outage, the White House and Department of Transportation had urged Congress to approve US$30.1 billion to upgrade aged airports and air traffic control infrastructure. What we have is an incredibly old air traffic control system, Duffy said.

Give us the money to fix it. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said there was zero evidence so far that the outage resulted from a cyberattack or a rogue AI system, though investigators had not ruled out either possibility. The National Security Agency was working with the Department of Homeland Security on the investigation, he added.

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The issue prompted the White House to convene an emergency meeting in the Situation Room on Friday and federal agencies to scramble to determine if it was a cyberattack. Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Airlines all canceled about 20 percent of their flights on Saturday, while JetBlue canceled 40 percent.

United Airlines and Delta Air Lines on Saturday announced ground stops for their own flights at Chicago O'Hare Airport and at New York LaGuardia Airport, respectively, to handle congestion and gate issues. Many major airports said they could not handle any more diversions as they tried to get airplanes back in the sky.

American Airlines late on Friday said it was prioritizing flights to international destinations and to smaller cities outside its major hubs to position aircraft and crews for a faster recovery. Airlines have issued travel waivers allowing passengers to rebook flights for later dates without cost. From Boston to Seattle and New York to Los Angeles, passengers on Friday night crowded departure halls and airline desks as delays and cancellations mounted and aircraft remained parked at gates.

I might cry at some point but not yet, said Louise Maher, 47, who was stuck at Newark Liberty International Airport after the aviation meltdown disrupted her British Airways flight to London. The disruption stranded some college football teams on Friday before games scheduled for Saturday. Because the FAA was responsible for the delays, airlines are not required to provide compensation to stranded passengers.

Aging Air Traffic System Strained

The only other nationwide ground stop since the September 11 attacks came in January 2023, when the FAA halted domestic departures for about 90 minutes, disrupting about 11,000 flights. Friday's problem is the latest and most dramatic sign of strain on a US air traffic control system beset by aging technology, equipment and communications problems and a shortage of several thousand controllers.

Bedford apologized for the disruption, saying the system was stable and he expected airline operations to largely return to normal by late Sunday. Investors were already pricing in a financial hit to airlines. Shares of American, United and Delta fell between 1% and 2% in after-hours trading late Friday, while JetBlue Airways dropped about 3%.