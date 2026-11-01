Rahul Gandhi Leads Delhi March Demanding Election Chief Gyanesh Kumar Resign Over Voter List Revisions

Thousands protested in Delhi on Nov 1 demanding the resignation of India's election chief over voter list revisions that removed over 130 million names. Opposition leaders say the deletions disproportionately affected Muslim and minority voters.

Thousands of people protested in Delhi on Sunday, Nov 1, demanding the resignation of India's election chief over a revision of voter list s. The march was led by Rahul Gandhi, a leader of the opposition Congress Party, and is the latest in more than a month of opposition demonstrations challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The protest was organised under the banner of a Save Democracy march, led by Gandhi and leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, or INDIA bloc. Demonstrators called for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to resign, saying the revision benefits Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party. Speaking at the rally, Gandhi said Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar would have to vacate his post.

Also read Rahul Gandhi Leads Delhi Protest Demanding Election Chief Resign Over Voter List Revision

Gandhi Calls Voter Roll Purge Treason

He said the removal of the election chief would be the first step towards bringing the country back on the right track. Gandhi described the voter roll purge as the theft of the voice of every single citizen of India. He said it was the theft of every citizen's right to expression. This is an act of betrayal against the nation, he said.

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This is treason. Authorities tightened security and warned of traffic diversions before protesters began a march from central Delhi to the designated rally site at Ramlila Maidan. The opposition had predicted hundreds of thousands of people would participate in the march. Hundreds of security personnel, some carrying batons and shields and accompanied by riot-control vehicles, surrounded the historic Ramlila Maidan ground.

Hundreds of people, many waving national and party flags, began moving towards it. Opposition party leaders led the march in an open-top jeep. The change to voter rolls removed over 130 million names, a figure larger than the population of Japan. Opposition parties allege the deletions disproportionately affected Muslim voters and members of other minorities who are unlikely to support the BJP.

Election Commission Defends Voter List Updates

The Election Commission says the aim of the voter revision is to update voter lists to remove duplicate and ineligible voters. It has denied favouring any party and said wrongly deleted voters can re-enrol. The BJP has accused rivals of trying to undermine democracy by wrongly questioning legitimate electoral processes. Among the thousands waiting at Ramlila Maidan was Reena Mahto, a member of the Congress student wing.

She said four people from her family had been deleted from the voter list due to the false claim that they had moved elsewhere. Mahto told Reuters the family has long lived in Jagdalpur in the central state of Chhattisgarh. Now all of a sudden we have been marked as shifted from our own house, she said. There should be accountability, and we are here to seek that, she added.

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Dinesh Singh said he was joining the protest for the sake of his children's future. I am not affiliated with any political party, he said. I am here for a cause. I want the children to remember that we fought for their future.

Minister Condemns Protest As Conspiracy

Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda called the protest a carefully orchestrated drama. What is unfolding today at Ramlila Maidan is not an act of respect for democracy, he told news agency ANI. It is a calculated conspiracy to plunge the nation into anarchy, all in the name of democracy, he said. The demonstration is the latest in a series of near-daily protests that opposition parties, student organisations and the youth-led Cockroach Janta Party have held since late September.

The protests erupted after the Indian Express newspaper reported that Kumar's two deputies had raised several concerns internally about voter list revisions, registration procedures and digital systems. Analysts say the protests and growing support for the opposition form the worst crisis for Modi since he came to power in 2014.

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