Singapore hosts State Ballet of Georgia, Singapore Ballet, and Saint Petersburg productions alongside the 19th Affordable Art Fair and a new green design exhibition at ArtScience Museum.

Singapore's cultural calendar is set for a major influx of international performing arts and visual exhibitions this late November and December. The city will host three distinct productions of The Nutcracker, featuring the State Ballet Of Georgia, Singapore Ballet, and the Saint Petersburg National Ballet Theatre. Alongside these theatrical events, the Affordable Art Fair launches its 19th edition with a focus on Asian exhibitors and accessible pricing. Simultaneously, the ArtScience Museum introduces More Than Human: Making With The Living World, an extensive exhibit exploring green design through a Southeast Asian lens.

State Ballet Of Georgia Brings Traditional Production To Sands

The State Ballet Of Georgia presents its interpretation of the seasonal classic at the Sands Theatre from Nov 26 to 29. This company, founded in 1875, operates under the leadership of artistic director Nina Ananiashvili, who assumed control in 2004 and has transformed the troupe into an internationally recognized brand. The production features choreography by Ananiashvili and Alexey Fadeechev, showcasing a traditional Soviet style that emphasizes technical precision and detailed set designs with colorful costumes. Mariam Eloshvili and Nino Samadashvili share the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy, while David Santos and Kaiso Hosoya alternate as the Nutcracker Prince. Tickets for these performances range from $48 to $208, offering access to a heritage-rich performance at 10 Bayfront Ave.

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Singapore Ballet Offers Live Orchestra Accompaniment

Singapore Ballet stages its production at the Esplanade from Dec 9 to 13, distinguished by the inclusion of a live Metropolitan Festival Orchestra. This musical arrangement provides a lush auditory experience that enhances the dynamics of the dance performance. The cast features homegrown star Kwok Min Yi as Marie, partnered by Satoru Agetsuma as the Nutcracker Prince. This domestic production offers a more accessible price point, with tickets ranging from $45 to $110, and is eligible for Culture Pass credits. The performances take place at the Esplanade Theatre, located at 1 Esplanade Drive, providing local audiences with a luxury concert experience.

Saint Petersburg National Ballet Theatre Presents Original Staging

The Saint Petersburg National Ballet Theatre performs at The Theatre at Mediacorp on Dec 12 and 13, billed as The Nutcracker Ballet: 1892. Saint Petersburg. The Original. Although the name suggests a state-funded entity, this company is independent and unlinked to the prestigious Mariinsky Ballet, which originally premiered the work by choreographers Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov. The production features soloists Oksana Bondareva and Ivan Sitnikov, the latter being a graduate of the Vaganova Academy of Russian Ballet. This Asian tour stop offers a historically authentic but potentially dated experience, with ticket prices ranging from $68 to $500. The venue is located at 1 Stars Avenue, hosting evening and afternoon matinees.

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Affordable Art Fair Focuses On New Collectors And Asian Artists

The 19th edition of the Affordable Art Fair returns with a strong regional emphasis, featuring exhibitors from Asia who comprise four in five of the participating galleries. The event is designed to welcome new art buyers, with the majority of works priced below $15,000 and seventy-five percent under $7,500. Family-friendly initiatives include the immersive installation Me Among The Crowd by the Children's Art Studio and Republic Polytechnic, along with workshops for children aged four to 12. A special Art After Work event on Nov 27 extends hours until 10pm, offering activities like leather craft classes by the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts and an art raffle by the Caregiving Welfare Association.

ArtScience Museum Explores Green Design With Living World Exhibit

Opening on Nov 28 at the ArtScience Museum, More Than Human: Making With The Living World presents over 140 works focused on green design and environmental interaction. Developed by London's Design Museum and the Future Observatory, the exhibition highlights Southeast Asian perspectives on ecological sustainability. The showcase includes artworks and interactive installations from diverse collaborators such as Singaporean mycological design studio Bewilder, the National University of Singapore's Experimental Marine Ecology Laboratory, and Indonesian artist Citra Sasmita. This collection challenges traditional boundaries between human creation and natural processes, offering a unique architectural and artistic experience.