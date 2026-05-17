Three common driving habits could compromise your vehicle's longevity

These three common driving habits - coming to a stop, shifting directly into Park gear, and shifting while still in motion - can cause mechanical failure in the transmission, leading to significant expenses in repairs. Understanding the basics of the transmission and taking preventive measures can help extend the longevity of your vehicle.

These three common driving habits are likely compromising your vehicle's longevity. Understand the basic function of the transmission and its role as a torque multiplier in ensuring the engine stays within its optimal power band while providing the necessary force to move the wheels at varying speeds.

Running into the Park gear directly while braking can cause mechanical disaster. The most widespread habit involves relying solely on the Park gear to hold a vehicle's weight, which puts immense stress on the parking pawl. For exiting a parking spot or making a quick three-point turn, never shift from R to D while the car is slowly moving backward.

Shifting directions while rolling forces the internal clutch plates and bands to frictionally arrest the vehicle's momentum, creating massive internal heat and shedding microscopic metal particles into the transmission fluid. For long stops exceeding 60 seconds, shifting to Neutral and engaging the parking brake is the most ideal method. For short stops under 30 seconds, staying in Drive is acceptable





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