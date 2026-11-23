Three people were killed and one injured during a shooting at an Ohio baby shower on Saturday. Police are investigating whether the detained man acted in self-defense or was the aggressor in the violent confrontation.

Police in Parma, Ohio, confirmed that three people were killed and one was injured during a shooting at a baby shower on Saturday evening. The incident occurred at Pandora's Magical Events Venue, located about 10 miles south of Cleveland.

Authorities described the event as an apparent domestic dispute that escalated into violence. Officers responded to the scene on November 21 and recovered two firearms from the location. One of the suspected shooters, a 29-year-old man, was taken into custody.

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Suspects In Custody And Killed

However, he was not immediately charged with any crimes by prosecutors. Detectives are currently trying to determine if the man was the aggressor or if he was acting in self-defense. A second suspected shooter, a 19-year-old man, was killed during the incident. Officials have identified two of the victims as 17-year-old Leasia England and 45-year-old Jayson Townsend.

Police stated that Townsend was the father of the woman for whom the baby shower was being held. The expectant mother was present at the event but was not injured in the shooting. Officials have not released the name of the 19-year-old man who was killed. Preliminary information indicates that this 19-year-old was the father of the unborn baby.

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Witnesses told police that he was not invited to the shower and that his presence sparked the conflict. A 39-year-old woman was also shot in the leg but survived the attack. Her name has not been released by officials at this time. The man in custody appears to be a relative of the expectant mother.

Detectives Review Shooting Evidence

Detectives were reviewing surveillance video and witness statements on Sunday to piece together the timeline of events. They are working to determine exactly what led to the violent confrontation that night. Ballistics testing might be required to determine which gun fired each shot at the victims. Prosecutors will eventually decide whether to charge the detained man with a crime.

The investigation remains active as police gather more evidence from the scene.