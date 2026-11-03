Three Hospitalized After Multi-Vehicle Crash on SLE Nov 3 Involving Motorcycles

Three individuals were hospitalized following a multi-vehicle collision on the SLE near Mandai Road on Nov 3. Police data highlights a rise in motorcyclist injuries and fatalities in 2026.

Three people were taken to the hospital following a serious multi-vehicle collision on the Pan-Island Expressway towards the Central Expressway before the Mandai Road exit at approximately 6am on Nov 3. The incident involved a total of seven vehicles, specifically five motorcycles and two cars, causing significant disruption and requiring immediate medical intervention from emergency responders.

The Accident Details And Medical Response

The Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted to the scene early in the morning. Upon arrival, authorities found three motorcyclists who required hospitalization. A 27-year-old male motorcyclist was found unconscious at the scene and was immediately rushed for treatment. He was joined in the ambulance by a 47-year-old male motorcyclist and a 28-year-old male pillion rider, both of whom were conscious but sustained injuries that necessitated transport to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

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The SCDF confirmed the transfer of these three patients to the hospital for further care. In addition to the hospitalized group, four other individuals involved in the crash were assessed by medical personnel at the scene. These four persons sustained minor injuries and subsequently declined to be transported to the hospital for observation, allowing them to remain on-site or depart independently after the initial assessment.

Rising Motorcycle Injuries And Fatalities

This collision occurs against a backdrop of concerning statistics regarding road safety for two-wheeler users in Singapore. According to data released by the Traffic Police, the number of injuries involving motorcyclists increased from 2,096 in the first half of 2025 to 2,186 in the first half of 2026. This upward trend highlights the growing vulnerability of this specific group of road users in high-traffic urban environments.

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The severity of these incidents is further emphasized by the total number of injuries, which rose from 2,335 in the first half of 2025 to 2,470 in the first half of 2026. Motorcyclists and pillion riders remain the most frequently involved road users in accidents, accounting for 55.6% of all traffic incidents recorded between January and June. Their high exposure on the road translates directly into a larger share of total injury cases annually.

Deadly Statistics And Ongoing Investigation

The involvement of motorcyclists in fatal crashes continues to be a critical public safety issue. Data indicates that this group accounts for 45.9% of all road deaths, making them the largest demographic in fatal accidents despite not being the majority of all traffic participants. This statistic underscores the disproportionate risk faced by riders and passengers on motorcycles compared to occupants of enclosed four-wheeled vehicles.

The Traffic Police have confirmed that investigations into the Nov 3 crash are currently ongoing. Authorities are working to determine the precise causes of the collision, including potential factors such as speed, traffic conditions, and rider behavior. As the investigation proceeds, no further details regarding specific violations or citations have been released to the public at this time.