Russia launched missiles and drones across Kyiv overnight, killing three people, injuring nine, damaging bridges, and causing widespread power outages. The attack followed Vladimir Putin's vow to retaliate for Ukrainian strikes on the Kerch Bridge.

Russia launched missiles and drones across Kyiv overnight, killing three people, injuring nine others, and damaging bridges and transport infrastructure, local authorities said Friday (Nov 20).

The Kyiv City Military Administration said the attack struck four districts of the capital and caused widespread electricity disruptions. Energy provider DTEK said parts of the Pecherskyi, Solomianskyi, Holosiivskyi, Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts were without power following the strikes. Non-residential buildings were damaged in the Obolonskyi and Holosiivskyi districts, while transport and logistics infrastructure was hit in the Podilskyi and Darnytskyi districts, DTEK said in a statement.

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Ballistic Missiles Strike Kyiv Bridges

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a ballistic missile attack hit three bridges on the Dnipro River, including the Podilsko-Voskresenskyi Bridge crossing, the Darnytskyi Bridge and the Pivdennyi Bridge, also known as the Southern Bridge. The strikes resulted in the closure or traffic restrictions on the city of some 3 million people who commute over six main bridges. The attack was the biggest on routes connecting the left and right banks of Ukraine's capital since the start of the war.

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Klitschko said the Podilskyi Bridge was damaged, forcing authorities to close traffic from the right bank to the left bank of the Dnipro River. The Darnitskyi Bridge was also damaged, he said. A further strike hit the Southern Bridge, where traffic remains restricted. Only vehicles weighing up to 10 tons travelling from the left bank to the right bank, and public transport weighing up to 18 tons, are being permitted, he said.

Klitschko urged residents to avoid travelling into the city by private car unless absolutely necessary. He asked businesses and institutions to arrange remote working wherever possible. A Reuters witness in Kyiv heard a series of explosions in the early hours of Friday. Five people were also injured in the Dnipropetrovsk region after drones hit apartment buildings, and four others were wounded in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city, after Russian drones hit a hospital.

Putin Vows Retaliation For Bridge Attacks

One person was wounded in a drone attack on a tram in Zaporizhzhia, local officials said on Telegram. In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Services on Friday, a residential building is seen on fire after a Russian strike on Zhovti Vody, Ukraine. The strikes came hours after President Vladimir Putin vowed to retaliate against Ukraine for three aerial attacks this week on the vital Kerch Bridge, which links occupied Crimea with the Russian mainland.

We will respond to these attacks, and I want everyone to be clear about that, Putin told reporters Thursday in China, where he attended a summit with the Chinese and US presidents. Putin said the road side of the bridge had been seriously damaged and vowed to rebuild. Russia and Ukraine, in their fifth year of the war, deny deliberately targeting civilians.

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European Allies Warn Against Peace Deal

The strikes follow warnings from European allies on Thursday against any attempt to decide a peace settlement over their heads, after President Donald Trump embraced Russia's Vladimir Putin as a friend at a summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Reuters could not immediately independently confirm the reports.