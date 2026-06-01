Three Lim Chu Kang Farms Fight for Lease Extensions as Others Given Decade-Long Reprieve

Bollywood Farms, Gan Aquarium, and Gallop Kranji Farm Resort seek three-year extensions amid government land reclamation for defence, while two nearby farms will operate for another ten years.

Three farms in Lim Chu Kang face lease expirations within the next year and are pleading for extensions while two other farms in the same area will continue operating for at least another decade.

Bollywood Farms, Gan Aquarium, and Gallop Kranji Farm Resort are seeking at least a three-year extension to sustain businesses built over decades. The Singaporean government plans to repurpose southern Lim Chu Kang for defence uses, while northern land currently designated for defence will be reallocated for future agriculture. Bollywood Farms and Gan Aquarium have leases until December 2026; Gallop Kranji Farm Resort's lease ends in March 2027.

Seng Choon egg farm and Malaysian Feedmills Farms, with leases expiring in 2036 and 2037, are unaffected in the near term. Authorities, including the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), assert that the three farms were notified as early as 2020 that renewals would not be granted. Bollywood Farms co-owner Ivy Singh-Lim, whose husband uses a wheelchair, argues that their home is specially adapted and requests an extension until they can move to a retirement home.

She has written to her MP and says she will not leave without clarity on the land's future use. Gallop Kranji Farm Resort's Mani Shanker emphasizes the resort's role as an educational and recreational countryside escape for urban residents, hosting over thirty tenants. SFA confirmed it is reviewing Bollywood Farms' extension request.

The farms challenge the fairness of their imminent eviction compared to the longer tenures of nearby operations, underscoring the social and agricultural value they provide to Singapore's limited rural space





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Lim Chu Kang Farms Lease Extension Singapore Food Agency Defence Land Repurposing Bollywood Farms Gallop Kranji Farm Resort Gan Aquarium

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