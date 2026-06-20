Three Malaysian Men to be Charged in Court for Alleged Involvement in Scams

Three Malaysian men, aged between 22 and 24, will be charged in court on Saturday (June 20) for their alleged involvement in scams. Police have identified the trio as accomplices who had entered Singapore on an assignment by scam syndicates to collect cash and gold bars from victims in Singapore.

Three Malaysian men, aged between 22 and 24, will be charged in court on Saturday (June 20) for their alleged involvement in scams. Police said in a news release on Friday that the trio had allegedly entered Singapore on an assignment by scam syndicates to collect cash and gold bars from victims in Singapore .

Acting on information received on a 23-year-old Malaysian man, officers from the Anti-Scam Command as well as the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority went on to identify two male accomplices who had entered Singapore with him. Preliminary investigations revealed that the trio had received instructions from a scam syndicate based in Malaysia to perform ATM withdrawals across different locations in Singapore.

During the operation, officers found and seized 69 bank cards which were used to withdraw monies amounting to around $200,000 in scam losses across more than 20 cases. If found guilty of assisting others to retain criminal proceeds, the 23-year-old man could be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to $500,000, or both. This offence carries a penalty of up to two years' jail, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

Noting the increasing trend of Malaysians travelling to Singapore to assist scam syndicates in collecting cash and valuables, the police warned that scam mules could face discretionary caning of up to 12 strokes. The police take a serious stance against any person who may be involved in scams, and perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Scams Malaysian Men Singapore Scam Syndicates Criminal Proceeds

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Circle Line 6 Opens, Completing Singapore's Full Circle MRT Loop with Three New StationsSingapore's Circle Line becomes a complete loop with the July 12 opening of CCL6, adding Keppel, Cantonment, and Prince Edward Road stations and an extended Kim Chuan Depot, while showcasing engineering feats to preserve historic sites and minimize urban disruption.

Read more »

AI Graduates in Singapore Command High Salaries as Demand SoarsArtificial intelligence graduates in Singapore are securing roles with starting salaries between S$70,000 and S$90,000, while experienced AI professionals have seen pay increases of 15-25% over the past year. Robert Walters Singapore reports that demand for AI and data-focused roles continues to outpace supply, driving up compensation and hiring timelines. Chinese tech firms are offering packages exceeding S$200,000 annually to attract PhD-level AI talent from Singapore's top universities, while OpenAI has committed over S$386 million to Singapore's applied AI ecosystem, planning an Applied AI Lab and more than 200 technical jobs.

Read more »

‘Many lessons to learn’: Malaysian minister points to Singapore’s HDB modelMalaysia's Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said on June 16 that the country is keen to strengthen cooperation in housing development with Singapore through talent mobility and knowledge-sharing initiatives

Read more »

Malaysian Single Mother Bids Farewell to 7-Year-Old Son to Work in SingaporeA 26-year-old Malaysian single mother, Kong Xiuping, has bid a tearful farewell to her 7-year-old son, Peiming, at a children's shelter in Perak, after making the difficult decision to leave him behind to work in Singapore and provide him with a better future.

Read more »