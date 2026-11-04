Bedok South, Sungei Bedok and Xilin MRT Stations Open on Dec 26

Three new MRT stations in eastern Singapore will open on Dec 26, Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow announced, improving connectivity and saving commuters up to 25 minutes on some journeys.

Three new MRT stations in eastern Singapore will open for passenger service on Dec 26, Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow announced on Nov 4. They are Bedok South and Sungei Bedok on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL), and Xilin on the Downtown Line (DTL).

Sungei Bedok station, which sits at one end of the TEL, will also serve as an interchange connecting to the DTL. Siow said the new stations will stitch together two major train corridors. He was speaking at the opening of Singapore Urban Mobility Week, which runs from Nov 4 to 6 at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre. The event brings together 8,000 policymakers, transport operators and industry leaders from more than 50 countries.

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Faster Eastern Commute Routes

Siow said residents in eastern Singapore will have a direct route all the way to Woodlands in the north. Eventually, they will also have a direct route to Johor Bahru when the Rapid Transit System Link is completed. The Land Transport Authority said in a statement on Nov 4 that the new stations will improve access to employment hubs in the east, such as Changi Business Park and Tampines Regional Centre.

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The stations will allow faster, more convenient journeys for those living and working along the East Coast corridor. Travelling from Havelock to Changi Business Park currently takes about 70 minutes and involves a bus transfer. When the new stations open, the journey will take 45 minutes without any bus transfers, saving up to 25 minutes. Travelling from Marine Parade to Tampines via both lines will also take up to 10 minutes less than it does today.

Bedok South station, located along Upper East Coast Road, will improve rail connectivity for nearby residents and schools, including those in the Bayshore precinct. Xilin station will improve access to the Changi South industrial estate, Changi Business Park and surrounding employment hubs. The opening of Bedok South and Sungei Bedok, which make up Stage 5 of the TEL, will bring more than 240,000 households within a 10-minute walk of a TEL station.

With Xilin and Sungei Bedok, which form the Downtown Line 3 Extension, more than 220,000 households will be within a 10-minute walk of a DTL station. Sungei Bedok will be the second interchange between the TEL and DTL after Stevens station. The TEL began operations in 2020 with three stations in Woodlands and expanded progressively from Springleaf to Bayshore. Stage 5 extends the line from Bayshore to Sungei Bedok, completing its planned five-stage opening.

The TEL will then have 29 operational stations spanning 42.8km. With the future extension to Changi Terminal 5, it is expected to serve about one million commuters daily in the longer term. The DTL began operations in 2013 and runs from Bukit Panjang to Expo, connecting the north-western and eastern parts of Singapore through the city centre.

MRT Backbone And Demand Shaping

Siow said the MRT network is the backbone of Singapore's land transport system, and the Government's goal is to ensure trains remain the most convenient choice. He cited long-term projects including the Jurong Region Line, Cross Island Line, and planning for the Seletar and Tengah Lines. He also stressed the importance of shaping demand.

He pointed to the re-introduction of the free morning off-peak travel scheme for those who tap in at certain stops along the North East Line and Sengkang-Punggol LRT. With account-based ticketing, incentives can be tailored more directly. Those more likely to adjust their travel times will reap the largest benefits, while those who cannot will still benefit from less crowded trains during peak hours, he added. On public buses, Siow said Singapore has been electrifying its fleet.

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By 2030, the country aims to have more than 3,000 electric buses, with more in the future. The LTA will progressively deploy 660 new electric buses from the end of 2026. The 660 new electric buses are manufactured by four Chinese companies. They were designed based on feedback from commuters, bus captains and public transport operators.

New Electric Bus Features

Key features include a low-floor design with no steps along the main passageway and lower seating platforms, making it easier to board, alight and move around. From 2027, displays will provide real-time visual alerts to other road users, indicating when a bus is stopping, moving off or allowing passengers to board and alight.

The buses will also have driver assistance systems including onboard CCTV surveillance, collision warnings, surround-view functions, driver fatigue monitoring and camera mirrors, helping bus captains maintain awareness and respond to hazards. Single-deck buses will have an operating range of up to 310km, compared with 280km previously. Double-deck buses will travel up to 240km, up from 215km. Siow also announced that Singapore will begin publishing quarterly reports on autonomous vehicle deployments from December.

Autonomous Vehicle Transparency Reports

The reports will cover the scale of deployments, passengers' experiences and safety outcomes, including safety incidents, allowing the public to assess performance based on evidence rather than perception. About 25 passenger autonomous vehicles are already plying the roads. Siow said they give commuters more options because they can ferry people to areas where public transport is unavailable, or for trips late at night. Public feedback, especially on passenger vehicles, has been very positive, he said.

Once past the novelty of the first ride, the experience is smooth and comfortable. He added that the vehicles have proven to be very safe, but as deployment scales up, the Government wants to do so with complete transparency to strengthen public confidence. The reports will help provide a clear picture, he said, so commuters can objectively assess the performance of autonomous vehicles.