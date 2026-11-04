Bedok South, Sungei Bedok and Xilin MRT stations to open on Dec 26

Three new MRT stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line and Downtown Line will open on Dec 26, improving connectivity and saving travel time for commuters in the East.

Three new MRT stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line and Downtown Line will open for passenger service on Dec 26. They are Bedok South, Sungei Bedok and Xilin.

The first two are part of TEL stage 5, while Xilin is part of the Downtown Line 3 Extension. Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow announced the opening on Nov 4 at Singapore Urban Mobility Week. Siow said the new stations will stitch together two major train corridors and give commuters in the East new routes and faster journeys. Sungei Bedok station is an underground interchange connecting the TEL and DTL.

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New Stations Improve East Connectivity

It is the second TEL-DTL interchange after Stevens and will serve as the eastern terminus of both lines upon opening. Residents in the East will be able to take the TEL continuously into the city centre, up north to Woodlands, and soon across the Straits into Malaysia. Commuters will be able to board a train at Woodlands North station towards Bukit Chagar station in Johor when the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link opens in February 2027.

The event at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre runs from Nov 4 to 6 and brings together 8,000 policymakers, transport operators and industry leaders from more than 50 countries. In a statement on Nov 4, the Land Transport Authority said the new stations will improve access to employment hubs in the eastern area such as Changi Business Park and Tampines Regional Centre.

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The stations will allow for faster, more convenient journeys for those living and working along the East Coast corridor. For instance, travelling from Havelock to Changi Business Park now takes about 70 minutes and involves a bus transfer. When the new stations open, it will take commuters 45 minutes, without needing any bus transfers. Those travelling from Marine Parade to Tampines via the TEL and DTL can expect time savings of up to 10 minutes compared to today.

Stations Expand Household Access

The agency projected savings of between 10 and 25 minutes for commuters travelling between the eastern region and other parts of Singapore. The opening of TEL stage 5 will put over 240,000 households within a 10-minute walk of a TEL station. The opening of the Downtown Line 3 Extension will see 220,000 households within a 10-minute walk of a DTL station. The opening of the TEL stations completes the line's five-stage planned opening, with 29 operational stations over 42.8km.

When the future Changi Terminal 5 extension is completed in the mid-2030s, the TEL is expected to serve about one million daily commuters. The opening of Sungei Bedok interchange and Xilin station, connecting the north-western and eastern parts of the island through the city centre, will extend the line to over 44.6km and 37 operational stations. The interchange will provide seamless transfers and greater connectivity across the rail network.

Siow said the MRT network is the backbone of Singapore's land transport system, and the Government's goal is to ensure that trains remain the most convenient choice. Besides long-term infrastructural development, including the upcoming Jurong Region Line and Cross Island Line, plus planning for the Seletar and Tengah Lines, he said it is also important to shape demand.

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He cited the reintroduction of the free morning off-peak travel scheme for those who tap in at certain stops along the North East Line, as well as the Sengkang-Punggol LRT. As ticketing is account-based, he added that incentives can possibly be tailored more directly. Those who are more likely to adjust their travel times will be able to reap the largest benefits, while those who cannot will still benefit from less crowded trains during peak hours, Siow said.

Minister Outlines Bus Fleet Plans

Besides the MRT system, Siow also touched on plans to electrify the public bus fleet. By 2030, Singapore aims to have more than 3,000 public buses be electric vehicles, with more in the future. The LTA will roll out in stages 660 new electric buses manufactured by four Chinese companies at the end of 2026. The latest batch will incorporate features gleaned from feedback given by commuters, bus drivers and public transport operators.

Singapore has also been gearing up for the deployment of autonomous vehicles for more than a decade, by setting up Singapore's first autonomous vehicle test centre in 2015 to study how the technology could work in local conditions, Siow said. In the last few years, advances in artificial intelligence and sensor technology have enabled autonomous vehicles to be deployed on city streets, and there are now about 25 passenger vehicles plying the roads, he added.

Siow said he experienced these rides for himself in Guangzhou and the San Francisco Bay Area. Seeing how the vehicles navigated complex urban traffic in real-time convinced him that the technology was ready for deployment in Singapore, and that the country needed to move early to prepare for it. The AVs give commuters more options because they can ferry people to areas where public transport does not reach or for safe late-night trips, he added.

Autonomous Vehicle Deployment Ahead

Even though there is no immediate impact on driver jobs, Singapore is already planning ahead, working closely with operators and unions to help drivers transition into skilled roles in this new industry, Siow said. Studies have shown AVs to be safe but the Government intends to be completely transparent as deployment is expanded, so that commuter confidence in driverless vehicles can grow, he added. From next month, the authorities will publish quarterly reports detailing AV deployments.

Siow said these reports will cover the scale of autonomous vehicle operations, riders' experiences, and safety outcomes. They will help the public have a clear picture of how efforts are progressing in Singapore, and to objectively assess performance based on evidence, rather than perception.