Three young people arrested in at least 10 random weekend shootings in Austin, Texas

Three young people have been arrested in at least 10 random weekend shootings in Austin, Texas, that left four people injured. The suspects drove around the city in stolen vehicles and fired at fire stations, apartment buildings, and houses during a string of robberies and shootings from Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning.

In this image taken from video provided by KVUE, emergency cervices work on a site of a shooting in Austin , Texas on Sunday (May 17).

AUSTIN, Texas — Three young people were in custody following at least 10 random weekend shootings in Austin, Texas, that left four people injured, city officials said. Driving around the city in stolen vehicles, at least two of the suspects fired at two fire stations, apartment buildings and houses during a string of robberies and shootings from Saturday (May 16) afternoon to Sunday morning, Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said Sunday.

Two boys, ages 15 and 17, were apprehended after they were pulled over in a stolen car and attempted to run. A third person who had been in the car also ran and was detained Sunday night at a gas station in Manor, about 24 kilometres northeast of Austin.

Davis said earlier that the firearm that was used in the shootings had earlier been stolen by the 15-year old, and that the 17-year old was wanted for a separate firearm theft. The city ordered residents of a large part of the southern area of Texas' capital city to shelter in place Sunday while they were searching for the suspects. Four victims were taken to hospitals, including one with critical injuries, officials said.

"We don't have any specific motive that has been identified. In fact, these actions appear to be random," Mayor Kirk Watson said





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Austin Texas Random Shootings Stolen Vehicles Firearms Theft Shelter In Place Critical Injuries

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