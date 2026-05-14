Throngs of young fans show up for SGFR Store's opening in Jurong Point

SGFR Store, a local snack brand well-loved by Gen Alpha, has opened a new outlet in Jurong Point, drawing throngs of children and teenagers. The store gave out smartphones and snacks to the first 250 customers, and hosted various mini games and challenges for customers to win more prizes.

Throngs of young fans showed up for The SGFR Store's opening in Jurong Point on May 9. SGFR Store, a local snack brand well-loved by Gen Alpha , has opened a new outlet in Jurong Point , drawing throngs of children and teenagers.

Videos and photos posted to the brand's TikTok page on Tuesday (May 12) show snaking queues at the Boon Lay mall and fans cheering when the new store opened its doors at 2pm on May 9. The SGFR Store gave out Samsung Galaxy A07 smartphones to the first three people in the queue, and also gifted house brand Thai milk buns, crunchy gummies, twister gummies and spicy fries to the first 250 customers.

This giveaway was announced on social media days before the new outlet's opening, prompting some people to queue for hours — even overnight — for a chance to win the attractive prizes. The store also hosted various mini games and challenges for customers to win more prizes throughout the day, SGFR's TikTok video showed.

A woman who accompanied her daughter to the store's opening commented on a SGFR video, sharing how the pair had queued for five hours to purchase the brand's Dubai Chewy Cookie.

'My daughter bought it for me for Mothers' Day, alongside some other items for herself,' she wrote, adding that she was happy to be able to 'support local. ' On the other hand, one disgruntled fan told Stomp that he was unable to enter the store despite queuing for five hours as he did not get a queue number. SGFR Store founder Mohamed Haikkel told Stomp that the turnout at Jurong Point was larger than expected.

'While we're very grateful for the support, we also understand that crowd experience and public consideration are very important,' he said. With every new opening, the company has deployed more security personnel, implemented better crowd control systems as well as clearer queue management and improved sound coordination, he added. About 15 security and crowd control personnel were present at this recent event.

Despite receiving feedback that this was SGFR Store's 'best opening so far', Haikkel acknowledged that there was room for improvement.

'Some shoppers were unclear that queue numbers had to be collected from our security team before entering the line,' he said, adding that the company will place clearer signage to guide crowds during future events. The 23-year-old also apologised to those who had a 'less-than-ideal experience', especially shoppers who waited a long time but were unable to enter the store.

'We'll continue learning from every opening to ensure future events are smoother, safer and more comfortable for both supporters and members of the public around the area,' he said. The SGFR Store is known for bringing in viral snacks such as the Dubai Chocolate bar from Fix Dessert Chocolatier and drinks from Prime Hydration, a collaboration between YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI.

The local brand later launched its own snacks including Thai milk buns ($8) and Cwumble Cwunch Dubai Pistacho Kunafa ($30) as well as an ice cream drink line named Quench featuring flavours such as Bandung Vanilla and Mango Float ($3.50 each). The SGFR Store and its founder Mohamed Haikkel have also amassed a large online following due to his focus on social media marketing, such as hosting TikTok livestreams to sell its products.

Haikkel shared in previous interviews with local media that he believes his Gen Alpha followers look up to him as they dream of becoming content creators and entrepreneurs themselves





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SGFR Store Gen Alpha Snack Brand Jurong Point Tiktok Samsung Galaxy A07 Thai Milk Buns Crunchy Gummies Twister Gummies Spicy Fries Crowd Control Security Personnel Social Media Marketing Content Creators Entrepreneurship

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