Thundery Showers Expected for Rest of June

Thundery showers are expected for the rest of June, with temperatures ranging between 33 deg C and 34 deg C. Above-average rainfall is expected over most of Singapore, with some nights being warm and humid.

Thundery showers are expected for the rest of June, although temperatures may rise slightly above 34 deg C on some days. If the frequent heat of the past two weeks have been getting to you, you'll be glad to know that reprieve may soon come.

Most of the remaining days of June will likely be filled with thundery showers, said the weatherman on Tuesday. Localised short-duration thundery showers are expected over parts of the island during the late morning and afternoon on most days. Rainfall may also be heavy on a few of these days when there is large scale wind convergence over Singapore and the surrounding region, said the Meteorological Service Singapore in a press release.

Widespread thundery showers with gusty winds due to Sumatra squalls may also occur between the pre-dawn hours and morning on a few days. For the rest of the month, low-level winds are expected to blow from the south or south-east, occasionally shifting to the south-west or west.

Although above-average rainfall is expected over most of Singapore, the daily maximum temperature is set to range between 33 deg C and 34 deg C. Some nights may also be warm and humid, with temperatures above 28 deg C, especially in the southern and eastern coastal areas. In the first half of June, thundery showers fell over parts of the island on several days, bringing above average rainfall over about half of Singapore.

The area around Punggol recorded rainfall of 46 per cent above average, while the area around Jurong registered rainfall of 68 per cent below average, said the Meteorological Service Singapore. On June 12, regional wind convergence brought moderate to heavy thundery showers over most of Singapore in the late morning and early afternoon, with daily total rainfall of 65.2mm recorded at the Singapore Botanic Gardens the highest rainfall recorded in the first half of June.

Temperatures above 34 deg C were also recorded on six days, with a peak of 35.1 deg C recorded in Pulau Ubin on June 6. The lowest temperature of 20.1 deg C was recorded in Newton during the heavy rain event on June 12, and is also the lowest temperature recorded this year





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