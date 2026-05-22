Tickets and Application Process for NDP 2026 Unveiled

Tickets for NDP 2026 have been allocated on a balloting process instead of the usual first-come-first-served method. Singapore citizens and permanent residents can apply for two, four, or six tickets for the NDP previews on 25 and 31 July or the main NDP on 8 August.

Tickets for the NDP 2026 will be allocated through a balloting process , not on a first-come-first-served basis. Singapore citizens and permanent residents can apply for two, four, or six tickets for either two NDP previews on 25 and 31 July or the main NDP on 9 August.

The application will be conducted using Singpass. Upon submission, applicants will receive a confirmation SMS and email, sent only by gov.sg. Successful applicants will be determined by a balloting process. Each applicant will only be entitled to one ballot chance, and the latest submission will be considered as final.

Any SMS or emails from other sources should be treated as potential scams or phishing attempts. NDP 2026 will be hosted in the National Stadium for the first time in over a decade, featuring an indoor drone light show and a mobile micro-drama series. The event will have the largest civilian participation in over a decade, with returning crowd favorites such as the state flag flypast, Feu de Joie, and the presidential gun salute.

Some returning elements, like the Red Lions parachute team, mobile column of military, police, and civil defense vehicles, and aerial display of military aircraft, will not feature this year due to operational and safety considerations





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NDP National Day Parade Application Tickets Balloting Process National Stadium Indoor Drone Light Show Mobile Micro-Drama Series State Flag Flypast Feu De Joie Presidential Gun Salute Preparations Returning Crowd Favorites Non-Returning Elements

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