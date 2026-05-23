TikTok in Trouble in Malaysia: MCMC Issues Statutory Demand Over Alleged King Sultan Ibrahim Content, Police Investigate Defamation Cases

In Malaysia, TikTok is facing issues with the country’s communications regulator, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), as the platform issued a statutory demand to the social media platform. The action erupted after fake TikTok accounts allegedly circulating content related to Malaysia’s King Sultan Ibrahim. The police have opened an investigation into defamatory and insulting content against the King. Moreover, the authorities have identified over 10,000 fake accounts misusing the identities of the King and Queen of Malaysia, as well as members of the royal family.

MALAYSIA: TikTok is in trouble in Malaysia , with the country’s communications regulator, Malaysia n Communications and Multimedia Commission ( MCMC ), issuing a statutory demand to the social media platform.

The action arose from the alleged circulation of content associated with an account purporting to be linked to Malaysia’s King Sultan Ibrahim. The same day, the police said they had opened an investigation into defamatory and insulting content against His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, believed to have been posted via the fake TikTok account.

In March, the authorities said they identified more than 10,000 fake accounts that were misusing the identities of the King and Queen of Malaysia, as well as members of the royal family. The action was carried out by social media platforms following continuous monitoring by the MCMC and reports received from various parties between Jan 1 and March 28





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Malaysia MCMC Tiktok King Sultan Ibrahim False Content Fake Accounts Sedition Act Classified Criminal Investigation Unit

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