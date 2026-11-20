TikTok has globally launched a likeness detection tool that helps public figures and large accounts find and report AI-generated deepfakes using their image without consent. The company says the tool is key to protecting election integrity in Europe in 2027.

TikTok announced on Friday, Nov 20, the global launch of its deepfake-detection tool for public figures as the social media platform seeks to curb AI-generated disinformation.

The likeness detection tool allows politicians and accounts with a large number of followers on TikTok to find and report AI-generated content using their image without consent, with the tool gradually being rolled out. Deepfakes are text, images, videos and sounds that appear to be real but are generated or manipulated by AI.

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Election Integrity Protection

For TikTok, owned by China-based ByteDance, the tool is a key part of protecting against disinformation during elections across Europe in 2027, including in Italy, France and Greece. Protecting the integrity of the elections is one of the most critical responsibilities that we have at TikTok, Francesca Scapolo, the company's government relations lead for European elections, said at TikTok's safety and innovation event in London on Nov 19.

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She added that the likeness tool would help politicians and government identify potentially AI-generated content that has been shared potentially without their consent. The launch follows sweeping artificial intelligence transparency rules in Europe, including a requirement for deepfakes and other AI-generated content to be labelled. TikTok has required content creators to label realistic AI-generated images, audio and video for several years.

The company in 2026 said that technological improvements would allow it to cut down on moderation jobs and locations worldwide. AI has grown in importance for social media moderation as operators look to save money on human checks for content like pornography, misinformation and hate speech. YouTube has also developed its own likeness detection tool to let creators detect AI-generated videos depicting their impersonators.

AI Transparency and Fact Checking

AFP, among more than a dozen other fact-checking organisations, is paid by TikTok in several countries to verify videos that potentially contain false information. The global rollout comes as TikTok faces mounting pressure to address AI-generated disinformation ahead of a wave of European elections in 2027. The tool is designed to give public figures and large accounts a way to detect and report unauthorized AI-generated content that uses their likeness.

The gradual rollout means the feature will become available to more users over time. TikTok has framed the likeness detection tool as a key part of its efforts to protect election integrity. The company has said the tool will help politicians and government officials identify potentially AI-generated content shared without their consent. The announcement was made at TikTok's safety and innovation event in London.

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The move reflects a broader trend among social media platforms to invest in AI-powered tools for content moderation and transparency. YouTube's similar likeness detection tool allows creators to detect AI-generated videos depicting their impersonators.

Meanwhile, TikTok's partnership with AFP and other fact-checking organisations remains part of its efforts to verify potentially false videos in several countries.