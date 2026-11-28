A 21-year-old suspect was arrested after redirecting TikTok Shop buyers to a fake site, stealing card details to make $19,322.90 in unauthorized jewelry purchases.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in Singapore following a sophisticated online fraud scheme that targeted buyers on TikTok Shop. Police confirmed the arrest occurred on Friday, November 27, after the suspect allegedly manipulated two victims into surrendering their sensitive banking information. This operation resulted in unauthorized transactions totaling $19,322.90 at two separate jewelry stores across the island.

TikTok Shop Fraud Mechanism Explained

The criminal operation began when both victims attempted to purchase food items from a seller located on the popular e-commerce platform TikTok Shop. Instead of completing their orders through the official channel, they were redirected to an unfamiliar and unverified website. On this fake site, they were prompted to enter their bank card details to finalize their transactions, thereby handing over their financial credentials to the perpetrator without realizing the danger.

Also read Singapore Man Arrested for $19k Fraud Linked to TikTok Shop Food Order

Jewelry Store Unauthorized Transactions

Following the data theft, the suspect used the stolen card details to make significant purchases at high-value retail locations. The first report of suspicious activity came in at 3:20 pm regarding an unauthorized transaction at a jewelry store in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8. A second report followed shortly after at 4:25 pm, detailing a similar fraudulent purchase at a jewelry store in People's Park Complex. The combined value of these illicit transactions amounted to $19,322.90.

Bedok Police Division Rapid Arrest

Officers from the Bedok Police Division acted swiftly upon receiving the initial reports. They established the identity of the man allegedly behind the unauthorised transactions through intensive follow-up investigations and by reviewing relevant CCTV footage. This rapid analytical work allowed police to track down and arrest the suspect within just four hours of the first report, demonstrating the efficiency of the local law enforcement response to digital fraud.

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Legal Charges and Maximum Penalties

The 21-year-old suspect is scheduled to be charged in court on Saturday. The specific charge against him is abetment by conspiracy to commit cheating. Under Singaporean law, this offense carries a maximum prison term of up to 10 years. In addition to imprisonment, the court may also impose a fine and/or caning, depending on the severity of the case and the discretion of the judicial authorities presiding over the hearing.

Police Warning on Banking Security

In the wake of this incident, the police have issued a public reminder to members of the community to remain vigilant against such scams. They advise the public to strictly safeguard their banking credentials and never share sensitive card information on unfamiliar websites. Citizens are urged to report any unauthorized transactions to their bank and the police immediately to mitigate potential financial losses and assist in ongoing investigations.