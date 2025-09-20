TikTok Video Sparks Debate: Is Singapore Truly Diverse?

A Canadian exchange student's TikTok video questioning Singapore's diversity has ignited a widespread online debate, prompting discussions on ethnicity, culture, and the definition of diversity within the city-state.

A recent TikTok video by a Canadian exchange student, @yuhskinsdry, has ignited a lively online discussion about Singapore 's diversity. The student, having spent time in Singapore , expressed her observation that the city-state is “not diverse,” sparking a wave of reactions from fellow TikTok users. The video, posted on Monday, September 15th, quickly garnered over 68,000 views and nearly 300 comments, with many commenters offering their perspectives on the matter.

The student's initial perception stemmed from the fact that she was expecting a higher level of diversity, especially considering Singapore's status as an international hub. Her research revealed that approximately 75% of Singapore's population is of Chinese descent, 14% Malay, and 9% Indian, which, in her view, differed significantly from the diversity she experienced in her hometown of Toronto. Toronto, for instance, has a more evenly distributed population, with 44% identifying as white, 14% as South Asian, 11% as Chinese, and 10% as Black. The student concluded that while Singapore exhibits some diversity compared to other Asian countries, it falls short when compared to North American cities shaped by extensive immigration. The ensuing conversation highlighted the multifaceted nature of diversity and the different ways in which it can be perceived and understood. \The debate sparked by @yuhskinsdry’s video underscores the complex and sometimes subjective nature of defining diversity. Singapore's diversity is typically recognized not only for its mix of ethnicities but also for its religious and linguistic diversity. Furthermore, the city-state’s role as a global center for finance and trade draws people from numerous countries, enriching its cultural landscape. The Singaporean government actively promotes policies supporting diversity, recognizing its importance to society. Commenters on TikTok provided various arguments, often challenging the student's perspective. Some pointed out that focusing solely on demographic statistics provides an incomplete picture. They highlighted the internal diversity within ethnic groups. For example, the Chinese population in Singapore encompasses not only Han Chinese but also groups like Teochew and Cantonese, along with cultural blends like the Peranakan. Others emphasized the importance of considering cultural nuances and the effective management of different communities to maintain social harmony, a characteristic that Singapore is frequently praised for. The discussions ultimately reflected the multidimensional nature of diversity and the importance of going beyond simple headcounts when evaluating it. It underscores the fact that diversity is not just about the numbers of different groups but also about the interactions, cultural contributions, and sense of belonging that are created within a society. \The online discourse surrounding the TikTok video also serves as a reminder of the ongoing discussions concerning immigration and societal integration. The comparison drawn between Singapore and Toronto, both global cities with their unique ethnic compositions, illustrates the varying realities of multiculturalism. While Singapore's population is concentrated around major ethnic groups, other cities may reflect a more balanced distribution among many different ethnic groups, all a product of a multitude of factors, including historical immigration patterns. The student's perspective, while not universally shared, highlights the different expectations of diversity and the importance of respecting and understanding different cultural outlooks. As society continues to evolve and become increasingly globalized, the discussions of diversity, inclusivity, and social harmony will continue to be of great importance. The TikTok debate further showcases how online platforms and social media play a crucial role in allowing different points of view to be shared, as well as facilitating cross-cultural dialogues. These discussions and the varying responses to the video allow for more informed reflections on what it means to be a diverse society





