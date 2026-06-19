Tim Ho Wan's First Overseas Outlet in Singapore Closes After 13 Years

Tim Ho Wan's Plaza Singapura outlet, the brand's first overseas branch, will close after 13 years due to mall redevelopment. Farewell events include a customer appreciation dinner and 13-day discount countdown.

Hong Kong restaurant Tim Ho Wan has been a familiar face at Plaza Singapura for more than 13 years, and also the brand's first overseas outlet when it ventured overseas in 2013.

When it opened, the restaurant drew three-hour-long queues, with Singaporean diners drawn by its marquee dishes and affordability. Over the past 13 years, Tim Ho Wan became a familiar dining destination for office workers in the area, students and especially families during the weekends.

For many of us, Tim Ho Wan is a place dear to our hearts, where we have shared everyday meals with our loved ones, celebrated milestones, family gatherings and more, the restaurant said in a press statement on Thursday, June 18. Explaining the reason behind the outlet's closure, Tim Ho Wan said it is bowing out of the space to make way for Plaza Singapura's upcoming rejuvenation and redevelopment plans.

Both Plaza Singapura and The Atrium@Orchard will undergo a $160 million upgrade from the third quarter of 2026 to the fourth quarter of 2026, landlord CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust said in its business update on April 24. It said the revamp is intended to enhance Plaza Singapura's position in Orchard Road through upgraded infrastructure and a refreshed tenant mix catering to both locals and tourists.

As part of its farewell, Tim Ho Wan also announced a customer appreciation dinner event at Plaza Singapura on its last day of operations, where customers can expect free-flow of selected dim sum and beverages, live music performance, exclusive goodie bag with merchandise and $30 voucher. It will also launch a 13 days of gratitude countdown, starting June 30, featuring a different Tim Ho Wan favourite on each day at 30 per cent discount.

With the closure of its Plaza Singapura outlet, Tim Ho Wan has eight outlets here: Westgate, Aperia, Tai Seng, Great World, Waterway Point, Jewel, MBS and Tampines 1. The restaurant first earned a Michelin star in Hong Kong in 2009, cementing its reputation for quality dim sum at reasonable prices. Its signature dishes include baked barbecue pork buns, steamed egg cake, and rice rolls stuffed with shrimp and chives.

Over the years, Tim Ho Wan expanded globally to multiple countries, but the Plaza Singapura location held special significance as the launchpad for its international growth. The closure marks the end of an era for many regulars who have fond memories of gathering there. The farewell events aim to give back to loyal customers and celebrate the outlet's legacy.

The 13 days of gratitude will highlight popular items like the char siu bao and mango pomelo sago, offering them at a significant discount. The appreciation dinner on the last day requires prior registration and is expected to fill up quickly.

Meanwhile, the remaining outlets across Singapore continue to serve the same menu, ensuring that fans can still enjoy their favourite dishes. Plaza Singapura's redevelopment is part of a broader strategy to modernise the mall and attract new brands, with completion expected by late 2026. Tim Ho Wan's departure is a bittersweet moment, but the brand remains committed to its presence in Singapore





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Restaurant Closure Tim Ho Wan Plaza Singapura Singapore Dining Dim Sum

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