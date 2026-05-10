Timothy Heng's Final Moments Spent Helping Someone Else, Coveted by Family

Timothy Heng's remains were found after a three-day search and rescue operation on Mount Dukono, and his courageous actions were confirmed by media reports and accounts from other hikers. His step-sister, Ms Tessa Oh, expressed that her family found solace in knowing his final moments were spent trying to help someone else, highlighting his empathetic nature. The news also noted the cooperation and support from the Indonesian and Singapore authorities during the search effort.

Mr Timothy Heng put others before himself, and his family has found comfort in knowing that he spent his last moments trying to help someone else.

Timothy Heng Wen Qiang's remains were found on Mount Dukono after a three-day search and rescue operation, and his bravery and desire to go there for nature and the outdoors was admired. His step-sister, Ms Tessa Oh, expressed that her family felt a lot more heartened about his death when knowing his final moments were used to help someone else, and his bravery was confirmed by media reports and accounts from other hikers.

The news also highlighted the support from the Indonesian and Singapore authorities during the search and rescue operation





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Timothy Heng Mount Dukono Eruption Bravery Nature Desire To Go There Kindness Towards Others Support From Authorities Courageous Actions

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