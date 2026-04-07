TMZ Receives New Ransom Note in Nancy Guthrie Disappearance Case

TMZ founder Harvey Levin reports that the digital news site has received a new ransom note regarding the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Savannah Guthrie. The sender claims to know the location of Nancy Guthrie and the identity of the kidnapper and is demanding payment in Bitcoin. The FBI is involved in the investigation.

TMZ founder Harvey Levin announced on Monday that the digital news site has received a new ransom note concerning the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie . This follows a period of silence from an anonymous sender who has previously contacted Levin and TMZ with persistent claims and demands.

The sender, whose communications have been described as incessant, claims to possess crucial information about the kidnapping of the 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie, a co-host on the “Today” show, including her current location. Levin and TMZ executive producer and host Charles Latibeaudiere, in a social media video released on Monday, stated that the FBI has not appeared to take any visible action against the sender despite the previous communications. However, they confirmed that the latest ransom note has been forwarded to investigators, expressing their hope for a positive outcome. Levin expressed his strong belief, citing his “spidey senses,” that the sender may possess genuine knowledge of the situation. He highlighted the sender's changing messaging regarding the urgency of the matter as a key factor in his suspicion, implying a level of insight that he believes is inconsistent with a mere scam artist. Levin and Latibeaudiere emphasized their cooperation with law enforcement and their understanding of the complexities of the investigation. \Levin further detailed the contents of the latest ransom note, which demanded “half a Bitcoin” in exchange for revealing the location of Nancy Guthrie and identifying the alleged kidnapper. He expressed that this behavior could only be a federal crime if the sender truly possesses no legitimate knowledge. The sender's previous communications included claims of being outside the country at the time of the disappearance and therefore innocent. Latibeaudiere added that they had to assume the authorities didn't believe the sender, otherwise they would have advised Savannah to pay the money. Levin was not convinced, citing the sender's inconsistent messaging regarding the urgency of the information. He pointed out the sender initially stated that time was of the essence, and then later changed the claim to “time is no longer of the essence”, questioning the logic behind this change if the intent was simply a scam. He believes this alteration and other factors support the assertion that the sender is likely to have knowledge about the case. The founder suggested that this sender's knowledge may include specific details that would only be known to someone intimately involved or with access to such details. The fact that the sender is demanding a ransom, albeit in cryptocurrency, further reinforces Levin’s belief in the sender's genuine involvement in the matter and that the sender's communications should not be entirely dismissed. They are not privy to all the information the authorities are, but Levin stated that from his perspective, it certainly seems like the person knows something. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI are currently leading the investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance in Arizona. \The case has garnered significant attention, particularly due to the high-profile connection to Savannah Guthrie. The potential ransom demand highlights the complex and often murky nature of such investigations, especially when involving digital currencies. At the time of the report's publication, one Bitcoin was valued at $69,954.02, making the requested sum a substantial amount. The continued involvement of the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department underscores the seriousness of the situation and the ongoing efforts to locate Nancy Guthrie and bring those responsible to justice. The nature of the ongoing communication between the anonymous sender, TMZ, and law enforcement further highlights the delicate balance between reporting on the story and assisting in an ongoing criminal investigation. TMZ and Levin are likely walking a tightrope between pursuing the news angle and being careful to not jeopardize the investigation’s integrity. The changing messaging from the sender, the demand for ransom, and the persistent nature of the communications all add layers of complexity to the case, leaving the situation currently unresolved. The public will be hoping that the case has more progress in the near future and that the missing Nancy Guthrie can be found safe and well





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