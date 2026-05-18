Toa Payoh GRC MP Cai Yinzhou Offers Assistance After PHV Accident on West Coast Highway

The story of Toa Payoh GRC MP Cai Yinzhou's experience of encountering three PHV passengers stranded at a roadside accident along West Coast Highway and his decision to offer assistance to stranded passengers. The MP felt it was unsafe for the passengers to be waiting there and chose to transport them to a place of safety, later discovering they are his residents.

The first-term MP came across three PHV passengers stranded at the roadside along West Coast Highway on Saturday after the trio's Grab car got into an accident with a tanker truck .

While some would step forward to help, few would offer to drive those affected to their destinations. First-term MP Cai Yinzhou stopped by an accident along West Coast Highway to render assistance on Saturday after driving along the highway. Dashcam footage shared by Cai shows three people standing by the roadside in front of a tanker truck and a white private-hire vehicle (PHV).

Cai wrote in the caption that he stopped by an accident at West Coast Highway, offered to pick up stranded PHV passengers in the rain, and that he was on his way to pick up his wife after People's Association event at the National Community Leadership Institute in Buona Vista. He felt it was unsafe for the PHV's passengers to be waiting there, and it seemed dangerous for the three of them to stand by the roadside.

He then realised they are his residents and took a detour to send them home in his car. He also shared that he has picked up the elderly walking along the expressway and dropped them off at home or at the police station, and that he keeps an automated external defibrillator (AED) and fire extinguisher ready in his car for emergencies





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Toa Payoh GRC Grab Car Ambulance PHV Driver Tanker Truck West Coast Highway Rain Senior Citizens Road Assistance Myresponder Program Automated External Defibrillator (AED) First-Term MP People's Association

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