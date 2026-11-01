Toa Payoh West to get first shopping mall, over 6,000 homes and possible new school

Toa Payoh West will be developed over the coming decade with more than 6,000 homes, the town's first shopping mall near Caldecott MRT station, a 1,600-unit BTO project and 260 community care apartments.

Toa Payoh West will be transformed over the coming decade with more than 6,000 new homes, a series of green spaces and Toa Payoh's first shopping mall, under a master plan unveiled by National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat on Oct 31, 2026.

The area is set to become the town's second heart, complementing Toa Payoh Central. The plans are part of wider efforts to rejuvenate one of Singapore's oldest Housing Board towns. Chee, who is also the MP for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, said the authorities take the opportunity when upgrading towns to enhance infrastructure and introduce new homes and amenities so towns remain attractive for all generations.

Also read Toa Payoh West Master Plan: 6,000 Homes, First Mall, New School Study

New school proposals for Toa Payoh West

Proposals for a school in Toa Payoh West are being studied to meet growing demand from new families moving into the neighbourhood. HDB did not specify what type of school is being studied. The last time a new school was announced was in March, when plans for three new special education schools were unveiled. Before that, the Education Ministry said in May 2025 that two new primary schools would be set up in Yishun and Woodlands.

Advertisement

Next to the new BTO project, a mixed-use development housing the shopping mall will be built. Chee said the mall will be similar in scale to Woodleigh Mall in Bidadari. Residents will be able to gather and exercise at a plaza space in front of the development. The development will connect to a new 1.2ha wellness park with nature-themed playgrounds, a jogging track, fitness stations and quieter spaces such as a butterfly trail, sensory alcove, rain gardens and other gardens.

A series of parks and green spaces forming a central green valley will run through Toa Payoh West, connecting homes to amenities including Caldecott MRT station and the new shopping mall. To mimic the area's hilly terrain, building heights at new housing developments will step down towards this valley, with lower-rise buildings and open spaces interspersed among taller residential blocks.

Green walkways connect Toa Payoh West

A new 15m-wide, tree-lined walkway will be built between Caldecott MRT station and Lorong 1 Toa Payoh to connect Toa Payoh West with the rest of the town. This complements a corridor lined with greenery between the station and the rest of Toa Payoh. The area's first new Build-To-Order project, Toa Payoh Hillside, will sit next to the mixed-use development.

About 1,600 flats across five blocks ranging from 31 to 43 storeys high will go on sale in the November 2026 BTO exercise. The project will include 590 two-room flexi flats, 580 four-room flats and about 230 public rental units. The varying building heights are part of a Hillside Gardens neighbourhood concept inspired by the area's hilly terrain. Toa Payoh Hillside will also include 260 senior-friendly Community Care Apartments, the first such assisted-living flats in Toa Payoh.

The block will have sheltered access to Caldecott MRT station and nearby amenities including an Active Ageing Centre and Residents' Network Centre. The flats will have features such as coloured signs for navigation and grab bars along common corridors to help residents move around safely. They are the first assisted-living flats to be launched after the eligibility age was lowered from 65 to 55 in July, following tepid demand at recent sales exercises.

Advertisement

Senior care flats launch with lower fees

Service fees are also set to be lowered by between 18 per cent and 75 per cent. Residents of Toa Payoh Hillside will enjoy a supermarket, shops, a food court, playgrounds, community gardens and sky terraces. Chee said plans for a school in the area are also being studied to meet demand from new families. Separately, the 12ha Toa Payoh Integrated Development along Lorong 6 Toa Payoh is on track to be completed by 2030.

Chee assured there will be sheltered and barrier-free access between Toa Payoh MRT station and the integrated development, and within the complex. Chee said the rejuvenation of neighbourhoods in Toa Payoh and the new integrated development will give residents more choices and make the town a better home for people of all ages. He added that Toa Payoh has transformed over the decades but retained the strong community spirit and sense of belonging that make the town special.

Heritage blends with new Toa Payoh developments

When Singapore innovates, it does not forget the past but infuses elements of heritage into new developments, he said. Married couple Olive Yuen, 27, and Yvan Mosbergen, 25, said they might apply for a flat in the BTO project because they have lived in Toa Payoh for most of their lives and enjoy the town's central location. Yuen, a designer, said the planned improvements will make Toa Payoh more vibrant.

Toa Payoh West resident Lim Yit Keong, 73, who lives next to the site designated for Toa Payoh Hillside, said the new amenities will make shopping and dining more convenient, and he hopes the facilities at the new green spaces will cater to both young and old. The exhibition of plans for Toa Payoh West runs till Nov 2 at the Level 1 gallery of HDB Hub.

After the launch exhibition, selected exhibits on the Toa Payoh West Master Plan will remain displayed at HDB Hub until mid-2027.