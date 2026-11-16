Toho Entertainment Asia establishes Singapore as its regional headquarters, launching Godzilla Minus Zero and exclusive merchandise to capture the growing Asian fanbase.

Toho Entertainment Asia has officially established Singapore as its regional hub, marking a strategic expansion of Japanese entertainment distribution across the continent. The initiative kicked off with the premiere of Godzilla Minus Zero at selected cinemas on November 4, just one day after the film debuted in Japan. This release positions Singapore as a key stop in the Asian tour outside of Japan and serves as the initial step in the company's push toward direct film distribution in the region.

Establishing Singapore as Regional Headquarters

Toho Entertainment Asia (TEA) was formally established in Singapore in 2024 to serve as the Asian regional headquarters for the Toho Group. The Japanese entertainment conglomerate, known for Godzilla and a vast portfolio of anime titles, selected Singapore for its status as a premier regional center for business, finance, and logistics. Koji Ueda, president of Toho Global, emphasized that the city-state acts as a showcase for Asia, bringing together the diversity and dynamism of markets from across the region.

Also read Mastercard eyes over 250 specialist roles with new APAC innovation hub

The decision to base operations in Singapore was driven by the need to utilize resources efficiently while maximizing reach to fans and markets throughout Asia. Ueda noted that the location allows the company to expand its presence effectively across diverse markets. This strategic move supports TEA's broader mission to distribute and license content while actively exploring business opportunities with local partners in merchandising, marketing, events, and promotions.

Capitalizing on Anime Festival Asia Growth

Growing interest in Japanese content across Asia presents a significant opportunity for Toho Entertainment Asia, particularly given the rapid expansion of fan communities. Koji Ueda highlighted the meteoric growth of Anime Festival Asia (AFA), one of South-east Asia's largest annual Japanese pop culture and anime conventions. Since 2008, AFA has held editions in countries including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia, attracting substantial audiences each year.

Advertisement

The flagship Singapore edition of the festival has consistently drawn more than 120,000 attendees annually over the past four years. This massive engagement demonstrates the region's potential and aligns with Toho's goal to provide fans with new ways to connect with their favorite characters and stories offline. The company aims to deepen these connections through exclusive merchandise and immersive experiences that go beyond traditional screen distribution.

Exclusive Merchandise and Local Partnerships

Toho Entertainment Asia is leveraging major events to showcase its brand and engage directly with consumers. At this year's Anime Festival Asia Singapore, running from November 27 to 29, TEA's booth will feature anime titles and exclusive Godzilla merchandise. Fans can also participate in photo opportunities featuring the iconic kaiju and characters from popular series such as The Apothecary Diaries and Frieren: Beyond Journey's End.

Fabio Takamichi Murayama, managing director of TEA, stated that the company's ambition extends beyond importing Japanese content. He explained that TEA intends to work hand in hand with local creators and business partners to develop original merchandise shaped by the specific needs and preferences of Asian fans. This collaborative approach aims to create exciting new products and experiences that resonate with the local demographic, fostering a deeper sense of community and ownership.

Digital Expansion and Future Outlook

In addition to physical events and theatrical releases, TEA is making its first-ever expansion into Asian e-commerce markets. The company is progressively launching official stores on regional platforms such as Shopee to reach digital consumers more effectively. Plans also include introducing Asia-exclusive merchandise and expanding the TOHO animation store and Godzilla Store into various Asian markets.

Advertisement

Murayama emphasized the company's commitment to broadening its lineup and creating more ways for fans to enjoy the worlds of their intellectual properties. Looking ahead, Toho Entertainment Asia will continue exploring new possibilities in entertainment with talented people and partners across Asia. This comprehensive strategy ensures that Japanese entertainment remains accessible and engaging for the growing fanbase throughout the region.