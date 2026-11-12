Tony Leung Ka-fai wins first Golden Rooster Best Actor for The Shadow's Edge at 39th awards in Xiamen

Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Ka-fai won his first Golden Rooster Best Actor award for The Shadow's Edge, while Teochew-language film Dear You took two prizes at the 39th Golden Rooster Awards in Xiamen.

Hong Kong veteran actor Tony Leung Ka-fai has won his first Golden Rooster Best Actor award at the 39th Golden Rooster Awards held in Xiamen, China, on Tuesday (Nov 10).

The 68-year-old was honoured for his role in the action crime thriller The Shadow's Edge, in which he stars opposite Jackie Chan. He plays Fu Longsheng, a criminal mastermind pursued by law enforcement. According to China Daily, Leung appeared backstage after the ceremony holding his trophy tightly, joking that he was not about to let anyone take it from him.

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Tony Leung Ka-fai wins Best Actor

In his acceptance speech, Leung revealed that this was his first Golden Rooster nomination and win in an acting career spanning more than four decades. He described the experience as meaningful and dreamlike, thanking director Larry Yang, Jackie Chan and Chan's stunt team for their support. He added that the award served as a reminder to continue refining his craft.

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With this latest win, Leung is now the second actor, after Tony Leung Chiu-wai, to have won Best Actor honours at three major Chinese-language film awards: Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards, the Hong Kong Film Awards and China's Golden Rooster Awards. A day before the ceremony, Leung was reportedly spotted alone at a train station, taking a nap as he waited for a train to Xiamen. Speaking to the media after his win, he clarified that he was not travelling alone.

His staff had simply stepped away briefly to buy snacks and use the restroom. Leung said he had taken a nap because he had arrived early to the station and was tired after wrapping up a late-night shoot in another city. He added: Although I am old, I am still capable of taking care of myself. Do not make me look like a lonely old man no one wants.

Dear You takes Special Jury Award

The Teochew-language film Dear You won the Special Jury Award and Best Screenplay at the same ceremony. The film explores the experiences of Chinese migrants in Southeast Asia and follows a young man who travels to Thailand with his grandmother's old letters, hoping to uncover the truth about his family's past. The 118-minute film, released in Singapore cinemas in June, stars Li Sitong, Wang Yantong, Wu Shaoqing, Zheng Runqi and Wang Xiaohui.

Its screenplay award was shared by Lan Hongchun, Zheng Xuanxuan, Yang Leng and Zhu Liyun. According to China News Service, the Golden Rooster jury praised the film's understated storytelling and its portrayal of the emotional experiences of Chinese migrants separated from their families. The night's top prize, Best Feature Film, went to Dead To Rights, a historical drama set during the 1937 Nanjing Massacre.

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Other winners announced at ceremony

The film also earned Chinese actress Gao Ye the Best Actress award for her portrayal of Lin Yuxiu. Zheng Dasheng won Best Director for Hideaway: The Dossiers, while Wan Li received Best Directorial Debut for Sound Of Silence, a drama involving a lawyer who investigates a financial scam targeting deaf people. The Best Supporting Actor award went to Wushouer Sailai for his role in Wan Tongshu, while Lan Xiya won Best Supporting Actress for Sound Of Silence.

The Best Animated Film award went to Nobody, a fantasy adventure inspired by the Chinese classic Journey To The West. First established in 1981, the Golden Rooster Awards recognise achievements in Chinese cinema. This year's awards were presented during the China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival, held in Xiamen from Nov 6 to 10.