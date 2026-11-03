Singapore Keeps Two Haze Air Quality Indicators, Says Grace Fu

Singapore will keep its 24-hour PSI forecast and hourly PM2.5 readings, with Minister Grace Fu saying too many indicators could confuse the public during haze episodes.

Singapore will keep using two air quality indicators during haze episodes, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said on Nov 3. She told Parliament there is no need to add 12-hour, 24-hour or 48-hour PM2.5 forecasts because too many indicators may complicate public messages.

Fu was responding to a question from WP MP Fadli Fawzi of Aljunied GRC. He asked whether the National Environment Agency under her ministry can provide PM2.5 forecasts to help Singaporeans plan daily activities during haze. She said her priority is that forecasts and advisories stay clean and succinct so people can easily manage their activities. The NEA currently provides two indicators of air quality: a PSI forecast for the next 24 hours and an hourly PM2.5 reading.

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PM2.5 refers to small particles that are the dominant pollutant during transboundary haze episodes. The 24-hour PSI forecast indicates what air quality is expected to be over the next 24 hours. It can be used to plan activities ahead of time. It takes into account prevailing air quality, local and regional weather conditions, and the regional hotspot and haze situation assessed through satellite imagery, Fu said.

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PM2.5 Readings and Air Quality Indicators

PM2.5 readings refer to concentrations of the dominant pollutant particle during haze episodes. They provide a more reflective indicator of current air quality. They are based on readings from 23 air quality monitoring stations installed across the country. People should use PM2.5 values for immediate activities, and the PSI forecast for outdoor activities the next day.

Fu said NEA will continue to review how its forecasting and public information services can be enhanced to give more useful guidance. Providing timely and reliable information is an important part of her ministry public health response, she added. NEA releases fortnightly forecasts, but accuracy falls as the forecast horizon lengthens. The 1-hour PM2.5 reading is the shortest possible forecast and the most accurate for gauging air quality before an activity, Fu said.

Fu also fielded questions on the government response to the haze, the worst in Singapore in over a decade since the 2015 crisis. On masks, she said the priority for two distribution exercises was Singaporeans more vulnerable to haze health effects, or those who may have limited means to collect free masks.

Mask Distribution for Vulnerable Groups

This includes seniors, pregnant women, children, people with specified medical conditions, holders of Community Health Assist Scheme Orange and Blue cards, those with Medical Fee Exemption Cards, and those on ComCare. This ensures assistance reaches those who need more support, she said. N95 or equivalent masks are generally not required when a person is indoors or outdoors for short periods, such as commuting.

In haze, there is no risk of people-to-people transmission that would have required all Singaporeans to mask up as soon as possible, Fu said. Two mask distribution exercises were held during the latest haze episode. Eligibility was expanded in the second round from Oct 23, allowing all Singaporeans aged 60 and above to collect masks. In the first round, only seniors aged 67 and above were eligible.

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Close to one-third of Singaporeans are eligible under the expanded criteria, and close to 30 per cent of them had collected masks as at Oct 29. We will continue to review the scale and eligibility of distribution as conditions evolve, and are prepared to expand support if necessary, she added. Nadia Ahmad Samdin of Ang Mo Kio GRC asked whether the ministry assessed the impact of prolonged haze on agricultural productivity locally and in Singapore food import sources.

Food Supply and Haze Impact

She also asked whether there are risks to food supply resilience and affordability. Fu said the recent haze has not affected Singapore food supply. Singapore imports food from more than 180 countries and regions, and sourcing broadly helps reduce concentration risks and lets industry switch to alternative sources when needed, she said. Wholesalers have fed back that prolonged haze may affect vegetable growth.

For local farms, Fu said the overall impact has generally been minimal, with operations returning to normal after recent improvement in air quality. The Singapore Food Agency will continue to monitor the impact on food supply and implement measures to address concerns as necessary. Fu also noted the haze has affected footfall at hawker centres and markets, but this was compensated by an increase in take-away orders.

NEA will continue to monitor the impact on hawkers, though there is currently no plan to introduce additional haze-specific financial assistance, she said. Fu said Singapore will work with ASEAN members to establish a haze centre and tackle the root causes of haze. Six firms and one lawyer were appointed to a specialist panel tasked with probing 10 Singapore companies links to haze. The panel findings will help determine if further action is needed.