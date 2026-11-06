Man caught with 105 One Piece trading cards worth S$400,000 at Changi Airport

A 31-year-old Singaporean man declared two trading cards but was found carrying 105 One Piece cards worth about S$400,000 at Changi Airport Terminal 4. The case was referred to Singapore Customs for investigation.

A 31-year-old Singaporean man was caught at Changi Airport Terminal 4 on Nov 2 carrying 105 assorted One Piece trading cards worth an estimated S$400,000 (US$312,000), after declaring that he had only two trading cards.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post on Nov 6 that officers had directed the man to the baggage screening area and asked if he had anything to declare. He declared that he was carrying two trading cards.

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However, ICA officers noticed anomalies in one of his bags during screening. A thorough check uncovered 105 assorted One Piece trading cards and a bracelet from a luxury brand. The case was referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation. The estimated value of the cards is about S$400,000, or roughly US$312,000.

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One Piece is a Japanese manga and anime franchise that also has an official trading card game, with rare cards fetching thousands of dollars. Rare One Piece trading cards can sell for very high prices. A Korean serialised top prize card featuring protagonist Monkey D. Luffy fetched US$440,420 (S$563,535) at auction in May. In October 2025, ICA officers found more than S$30,000 worth of assorted Pokemon trading cards in the luggage of another Singaporean man at Changi Airport Terminal 1.

In its Facebook post, ICA reminded travellers to declare items that exceed the duty-free concession and GST relief. Those who are not sure if they need to declare their items should declare at the Red Channel or at the Singapore Customs Tax Payment Office, ICA said. According to the Singapore Customs website, travellers who have been overseas for 48 hours or more are entitled to GST relief on up to S$500 for goods bought overseas, excluding liquor and tobacco.

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For trips under 48 hours, the value is capped at S$100. ICA also reminded travellers to pay Goods and Services Tax on newly acquired items that exceed the duty-free concession and GST import relief. Those who are unsure are advised to declare at the Red Channel or at the Singapore Customs Tax Payment office. The authority has previously highlighted other undeclared goods found at Singapore checkpoints, including birthday cakes and money bouquets.