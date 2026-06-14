Top Boxing Gyms in Singapore for Fitness and Training

Discover the best boxing gyms in Singapore for fitness and training. From Evolve MMA to Foxgloves Fight Gym, find the perfect gym for your needs and level of experience.

Looking to break out a sweat? Here are some boxing gyms in Singapore to check out. Boxing has come a long way from its reputation as a contact sport for the serious few.

Today, you'll find everyone from working professionals and students to parents and retirees lacing up gloves across Singapore, drawn in by the full-body workout, the stress release, and the focus it demands. Whether you're after technical training, a fitness class with energy, or something that pushes you toward the ring, Singapore's boxing scene has real options at every level.

Whether you are picking up the basics or looking to sharpen your sparring, Evolve MMA brings together one of the largest collections of World Champion instructors in Asia under one roof. Its boxing programme is led by WBA World Champion Drian Francisco, and training covers everything from beginner technique to advanced pad and ring work. With four locations across the island, Raffles Place, Orchard Central, Kinex, and Star Vista, and classes running from 6.30am daily, it fits around most schedules.

Address: Raffles Place, Orchard Central, Kinex, and Star VistaFounded in 2014, Legends Fight Sport has built a reputation as one of Singapore's strongest locally-grown boxing gyms. Its proprietary TCW Coaching System runs through every class, from the beginner-friendly Boxing School and Fundamentals sessions through to the 12 Rounds partner class, which simulates ring conditions at controlled intensity. The Padwork Class caps at eight students to guarantee each person gets rounds on the mitts with a coach directly.

Junior classes are also on the timetable. Spartan Boxing Club Spartan Boxing Club takes an inclusive approach with its class offerings span basics, kids and ladies sessions, partner work, strength training, sparring, and personal training. The club has grown to multiple locations around the island, making it a practical option whether you're in the north, south, or central parts of Singapore. Impact MMA has been part of Singapore's combat sports scene since 2010, and its history shows.

The gym produced Singapore's first UFC competitor, Royston Wee, and its founder Bruce Loh was the country's first professional MMA fighter. While boxing sits alongside Muay Thai, BJJ, wrestling, and MMA on the programme, the boxing classes are grounded in real technique and conditioning, not watered-down fitness formats. This is a gym that trains people seriously, but welcomes those coming in purely for fitness too.

If you want to learn boxing from someone who has lived it at the highest level, Kadir's Boxing School is unlike anywhere else on this list. Head coach Syed Abdul Kadir represented Singapore at the 1972 Munich Olympics, won a Commonwealth Games bronze medal, and was inducted into the Singapore Sports Hall of Fame in 2024. Classes run weekday evenings at the Guillemard Crescent venue, making it a practical option for those who train after work.

It's a no-frills set-up with a long history behind it. The Ring runs a membership-based model, which means once you're in, you have full access to its facilities and class schedule across two locations. Boxing sits alongside strength and conditioning and Muay Thai on the timetable, and the industrial-style spaces at Choa Chu Kang Orchard Road give the gym a grittier feel than the typical fitness studio.

Personal training is available for those who want one-on-one sessions outside the group class format. Tucked away on Purvis Street near Bugis, Foxgloves Fight Gym runs a tight operation with a serious fight-team culture. Boxing classes range from pad and bag work sessions for those who prefer no-contact training through to technical sparring for those who want to test themselves properly. Class sizes are capped, and the coaching approach is technical rather than circuit-workout.

Website: foxglovesfightgym.comBoxing here comes with a playlist. Box Office builds its classes around themed music sets. Think Taylor Swift, K-pop, and emo anthems, that make the hour feel less like a workout and more like a session you'll actually look forward to. Behind the fun format, the programming is solid: its signature Knockout class mixes boxing-inspired cardio, strength work, and metabolic conditioning. Website: boxoffice-fitness.co





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