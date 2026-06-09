Top Five Largest IPOs in History: Performance and Market Impact

An analysis of the five biggest initial public offerings globally, including Saudi Aramco, Alibaba, SoftBank Corp, NTT DoCoMo, and Visa. The piece examines their debut valuations, first-day performance, and how their share prices have evolved over time, highlighting the lasting influence of these landmark listings on global markets.

From artificial intelligence giants to private space companies, some of the world's most valuable firms are inching closer to the stock market . The prospect of these blockbuster listings has reignited interest in IPO s-the moment when private companies open up to public investors.

Based on a ranking by Renaissance Capital, a firm specializing in IPO research and investment products, we examine the five biggest IPOs in history and how the companies behind them have fared. Sitting comfortably at the top is Saudi Aramco, one of the world's largest energy producers. When the Saudi oil giant debuted on the Tadawul exchange in December 2019, it was a historic event.

Aramco priced its IPO at 32 riyals per share, raising US$25.6 billion and valuing the company at about US$1.7 trillion-the biggest IPO ever. That valuation, however, fell short of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's US$2 trillion target, raising concerns among some international investors about the price. Aramco shares immediately hit the Tadawul exchange's 10 percent daily trading limit, closing at 35.20 riyals and boosting market value to around US$1.88 trillion.

As of June 8, the shares closed at 27.16 riyals (US$7.24), a reminder that even the world's biggest IPO is not immune to market volatility. Before Aramco rewrote the record books in 2019, the title of world's largest IPO belonged to Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce giant that transformed online shopping. When Alibaba rang the opening bell on the New York Stock Exchange in September 2014, demand was overwhelming.

The company raised a then-record US$21.8 billion at US$68 per share, giving it a valuation of about US$175 billion. Some on Wall Street thought that was conservative; Morningstar estimated the shares were worth US$90 each-roughly 32 percent above the IPO price. Alibaba's first trade came in at US$92.70, and the stock ended its debut session at US$93.89, valuing the company at about US$231 billion.

More than a decade later, Alibaba remains one of China's biggest technology companies, with shares closing at US$120.07 on June 8. Japanese telecom SoftBank Corp, distinct from its parent SoftBank Group, ranks third. When SoftBank Corp listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December 2018, it raised about ¥2.65 trillion (US$21.3 billion), making it one of the largest IPOs ever. Shares were priced at ¥1,500 each, valuing the company at roughly ¥7.2 trillion, or about US$64 billion.

Just days before the listing, the company suffered a nationwide network outage, and investors worried about increased competition in Japan's telecom sector. SoftBank Corp shares opened at ¥1,463, already below the IPO price, and ended the day at ¥1,282-a drop of about 14.5 percent. The sell-off wiped roughly ¥1.1 trillion off the company's valuation, leaving a market capitalization of about ¥6.1 trillion by the close.

As of June 9, the shares closed at ¥212, though direct comparisons with the IPO price are complicated by subsequent stock splits. NTT DoCoMo, the mobile subsidiary of Japan's NTT, went public in October 1998 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Its IPO priced shares at ¥3.9 million each, raising about ¥2.1 trillion (US$18.1 billion) and valuing the company at roughly ¥8.9 trillion. At the time, NTT DoCoMo controlled 56.8 percent of Japan's mobile market and had over 20 million subscribers.

Investors scrambled for shares; the IPO instantly made NTT DoCoMo the third-most valuable company in Japan, behind only parent NTT and Toyota. The enthusiasm carried into the first trading session, with shares ending at ¥4.65 million-about 19 percent above the IPO price. Over the years, the stock underwent multiple splits and transformations, reflecting changes in the telecom landscape. Rounding out the top five is Visa, the global payments giant.

Visa's IPO in March 2008 raised US$17.9 billion at US$44 per share, valuing the company at about US$48 billion. The offering took place during the financial crisis, making its success notable. Shares opened at US$66 and closed at US$58.70 on the first day-a strong debut despite turbulent markets. Visa has since grown into one of the world's largest payment networks, with a market capitalization that now exceeds US$500 billion.

Its shares closed at US$250 on June 9, a testament to sustained growth and profitability over more than a decade as a public company





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