Top Mithai Boxes in Singapore for Deepavali 2026 Celebrations

Discover the best mithai boxes in Singapore for Deepavali 2026. Explore premium sweets from Raffles Hotel, The Song of India, and Rang Mahal.

Deepavali 2026 falls on November 8, marking the Festival of Lights with a rich tradition of exchanging sweets known as mithai. Singapore's premier dining establishments have unveiled exclusive gift boxes featuring premium ingredients and innovative flavors. These curated selections from Raffles Hotel, The Song of India, and Rang Mahal blend traditional recipes with contemporary twists.

Premium Selections at Raffles Hotel

Chef Kuldeep Negi at Raffles Hotel Singapore's Tiffin Room has crafted fifteen festive sweets using premium nuts, fruits, and aromatic spices. The classic box offers five distinct flavors, including besan ladoo, pista roll, akhrot burfi, and mango katli. Adventurous diners can also enjoy green apple-flavored badam burfi alongside these timeless classics.

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For a more lavish experience, the premium two-tiered box unfolds to reveal a hand-polished brass diya and jars of spiced nuts. The Opulent Hamper elevates the gift further by adding a bottle of Shangri-La's Bordeaux, chocolate pralines, and wildflower honey. This comprehensive set ensures every guest receives a truly luxurious festive treat.

Contemporary Flavors at The Song of India

One-Michelin-starred The Song of India presents a limited-edition mithai box by Chef Manjunath Mural that reimagines classic sweets. Traditional ingredients like cashew, pistachio, saffron, and rose are paired with modern notes of yuzu, green apple, and blackcurrant. The assortment includes kaju rose, dates bar, kaju orange, boondhi ladoo, and a blackcurrant roll.

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These handcrafted sweets are available in various configurations, ranging from assorted boxes to sets paired with premium teas. The innovative approach respects heritage while introducing fruity and complex profiles that appeal to contemporary palates. This unique combination makes it an ideal choice for modern gift exchanges during the celebration.

Charitable Impact at Rang Mahal

Rang Mahal combines festive indulgence with community support by donating ten percent of its mithai proceeds to charity. Their box contains twelve handcrafted sweets in three distinctive flavor profiles designed for shared enjoyment. Each package also includes savory snacks such as golden-roasted spiced almonds and Kerala pepper roasted cashews.

Consumers can choose between Sattu and Cardamom, Tropical Mango and White Chocolate, or Royal Date and Roasted Nut Medley. These options provide a balanced mix of earthy, fruity, and nutty tastes. The charitable component adds a layer of meaning to the gifting process, aligning with the spirit of giving during Deepavali.

Signature Creations and Keepsake Packaging

Rang Mahal also offers handmade favorites like roasted gram and jaggery ladoo, cardamom milk cake, and pistachio-stuffed cashew rolls. A new addition this year is the Tropical Sunrise, a coconut and pineapple ladoo made in small batches. These intricate sweets are presented in teal or pink boxes containing fifteen pieces each.

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For larger gatherings, the Royal Festive Box provides twenty-four pieces, while the Treasure Sugar and Spice box includes a mithai set and four jars of savory snacks. This premium option features an artisan candle in a hammered copper bowl, all housed in a reusable keepsake chest. Such packaging ensures the festive experience extends beyond the consumption of sweets.