The International Court of Justice delivers its final judgment on whether Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya in a 2017 military crackdown that drove more than 700,000 people into Bangladesh.

The International Court of Justice will deliver its final judgment on Nov 19 in The Hague on whether Myanmar committed genocide against its Rohingya minority.

The ruling is set to be read from 10am local time, 5pm Singapore time, and could last up to 90 minutes. No state has ever been found by the ICJ to have committed genocide, a crime codified in international law following the Holocaust. Observers say the outcome could become a landmark ruling on state responsibility under international law. The case centres on Myanmar's 2017 military crackdown in Rakhine state that drove more than 700,000 Rohingya into neighbouring Bangladesh.

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Gambia Files ICJ Case Against Myanmar

Survivors recounted killings, mass rape and arson. A UN fact-finding mission concluded the campaign included genocidal acts. Gambia has argued that Myanmar bears state responsibility for genocide resulting from the military offensive that drove at least 730,000 Muslim Rohingya from Buddhist-majority Myanmar. The legal challenge began in November 2019 when Gambia, backed by the 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, filed proceedings at the ICJ.

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Gambia alleged Myanmar violated the 1948 UN Genocide Convention through its actions against the predominantly Muslim Rohingya. Then-state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi personally appeared before the court to defend Myanmar, arguing the country had no genocidal intent. In January 2020, the court ordered Myanmar to take measures to prevent genocide while the case was under consideration. Myanmar's military seized power in a February 2021 coup, arresting and imprisoning Aung San Suu Kyi.

The National Unity Government, Myanmar's parallel civilian government, was formed afterward. In February 2022, the NUG announced it accepted the ICJ's jurisdiction and would withdraw Myanmar's preliminary objections. According to Ben Lee, executive director of the Special Advisory Council for Myanmar, the NUG has since cooperated with the ICJ, the International Criminal Court, universal-jurisdiction cases in domestic courts, and UN human rights mechanisms.

NUG Withdraws Preliminary Objections

He said the NUG issued a policy position on the Rohingya and Rakhine state that was very much rights-focused. During the January hearings, Gambian Justice Minister Dawda Jallow told the court the Rohingya had suffered the most horrific violence and destruction one could imagine. The court could find Myanmar responsible for genocide, could find it is not responsible, or could determine Myanmar breached obligations under the Genocide Convention without finding genocide.

Judges will determine whether genocide was committed and if alleged criminal conduct by Myanmar's military or other state organs amounted to breaches of Myanmar's obligations. Genocide has rarely been established in international courts because prosecutors must prove specific intent to destroy a national, ethnic, racial or religious group.

Rare International Genocide Rulings History

International courts have recognised genocide in only a handful of cases since the Holocaust, including the 1994 Rwanda genocide, the 1995 Srebrenica killings in Bosnia, and atrocities by Cambodia's Khmer Rouge in the late 1970s. In 2007, the ICJ found Serbia violated its obligation to prevent the 1995 Srebrenica genocide during the Bosnian War.

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The first major decision by the court in more than a decade on the application of the 1948 Genocide Convention will be studied for clues on how the 15-member bench assesses state responsibility. Thursday's ruling will also show how the ICJ weighs conclusions from UN fact-finding reports. As part of its case, Gambia has asked the court to order Myanmar to pay reparations and ensure the safe return of Rohingya refugees. About 1.2 million Rohingya in Cox's Bazar will watch.

More than 1 million Rohingya live in the world's largest refugee settlement in Bangladesh, while repeated repatriation efforts have failed. Complicating matters further, most of Rakhine state is no longer under the control of Myanmar's military but rather the Arakan Army, an ethnic armed group that has also faced accusations of abuses against the Rohingya. Lee said conditions in Rakhine state are not safe or secure to allow for sustainable and arguably voluntary return.

Repatriation Hurdles and Wider Implications

He also pointed to the broader security situation amid an ongoing nationwide armed rebellion. Both Israel and Myanmar deny genocide and say their forces have responded legitimately to attacks by armed groups. The outcome could have implications for South Africa's ongoing genocide case against Israel over the war in Gaza. The ICJ is not the only court examining alleged crimes against the Rohingya.

In 2024, the chief prosecutor of the ICC sought an arrest warrant for Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing over alleged crimes against humanity. A separate case is under way in Argentina under universal jurisdiction. Rulings by the ICJ, which settles disputes between states and rules on alleged breaches of international treaties, are final but the court has very limited options to enforce them. It is distinct from the ICC, which prosecutes individuals and can impose jail terms.

Officials in Myanmar's military-backed government did not respond to requests for comment.