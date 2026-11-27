Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi confirms forward Savio will miss the busy festive fixtures due to a recurring hamstring injury sustained against Ipswich Town.

Tottenham Hotspur forward Savio faces a prolonged absence from the pitch due to a recurring hamstring injury, manager Roberto De Zerbi announced on Friday. The Brazilian striker will miss the critical busy Christmas Premier League fixture schedule as he undergoes recovery.

De Zerbi revealed the news during a pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday's visit to Sunderland. The manager confirmed that the 22-year-old is suffering from a setback with the same hamstring issue that previously sidelined him, effectively ending his involvement in the festive period of the campaign.

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Injury Details And Match Context

The setback occurred during Tottenham Hotspur's 2-0 home victory against Ipswich Town last weekend. Savio made his first matchday squad appearance in six weeks during this contest, entering the game as a substitute in the 64th minute. However, his return was cut short when he was forced off the field with only two minutes remaining in the match.

Initial hopes that the Brazilian winger might be fit for the demanding run of games over the holidays were dashed by this immediate recurrence. The timing of the injury means the club will not have access to his attacking options during one of the most congested and important stretches of the football calendar.

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Manager Comments And Recovery Timeline

Roberto De Zerbi expressed sympathy for the player, noting that it is a tough situation to accept for both the athlete and the staff. The manager stated that Savio is a good guy who is suffering from these new injuries, but emphasized that such setbacks are an inherent part of professional football.

While De Zerbi declined to provide an exact date for the player's return, he suggested a recovery window of between 50 and 80 days. This timeline indicates that Savio will likely not be ready to play until early in the new year, missing the majority of the winter fixtures.

Strategic Impact On Squad Depth

The absence of Savio places additional pressure on the Tottenham Hotspur attack during a period where squad rotation is essential. With multiple matches scheduled in quick succession, the lack of fresh legs in the forward line could strain the team's performance capabilities over the coming weeks.

De Zerbi added that despite the current injury woes, he believes Savio will remain a crucial player for the final stretch of the season. The club is likely to look at alternative tactical solutions to maintain their competitive edge in the Premier League while waiting for the Brazilian to regain full fitness.

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Looking Ahead To Post-Festive Period

The team now turns its focus to the upcoming clash against Sunderland, a match that must be prepared for without the injured forward. The manager's comments suggest a pragmatic approach to the festive fixtures, prioritizing points over short-term experimentation with the injured player.

All eyes will remain on Savio's rehabilitation progress over the next two months. If the 50 to 80-day estimate holds true, the forward could be in contention to contribute to the push for European qualification or higher league standing in the spring months.