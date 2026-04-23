Tower Transit Creates New Roles to Retain Senior Bus Captains

Tower Transit is introducing less physically demanding job roles for senior bus captains, partnering with a wider alliance to promote age-friendly employment practices in Singapore as the nation ages.

Tower Transit , a prominent transport operator in Singapore , is proactively addressing the challenges and opportunities presented by an aging workforce through the introduction of innovative job roles designed to retain experienced bus captains for a longer duration.

Recognizing the physical demands associated with operating a bus, particularly for senior employees, the company is creating alternative positions that leverage the extensive knowledge and skills these captains have accumulated over years of service, while simultaneously reducing the strain on their bodies. This strategic move isn't simply about retaining personnel; it's a forward-thinking approach to maintaining service quality and ensuring the continuity of expertise within the public transport system.

The new roles will encompass areas such as mentoring, training, route planning assistance, and potentially even supervisory positions, allowing senior captains to contribute meaningfully without the rigors of daily driving. The initiative is being undertaken in collaboration with a broader alliance formed under a workgroup dedicated to senior employment. This alliance, currently partnering with approximately 30 organizations across various sectors, is focused on the development and implementation of age-friendly job designs.

The goal is to create a more inclusive and sustainable workforce where older employees are valued for their experience and can continue to contribute their skills and knowledge. This collaborative effort signifies a growing recognition within Singapore of the need to adapt employment practices to accommodate an aging population.

The workgroup’s efforts extend beyond simply creating new roles; they also involve re-evaluating existing job functions to identify areas where modifications can be made to reduce physical demands or provide greater flexibility. This holistic approach aims to empower senior employees to remain active and engaged in the workforce, fostering a sense of purpose and contributing to the overall economic well-being of the nation.

The success of Tower Transit’s program is anticipated to serve as a model for other companies in Singapore, encouraging them to adopt similar strategies to retain and utilize the valuable experience of their aging workforce. Singapore is rapidly transitioning towards a super-aged society, characterized by a significant proportion of citizens aged 65 and above. This demographic shift presents both challenges and opportunities.

While an aging population can lead to a shrinking workforce and increased healthcare costs, it also represents a wealth of experience, knowledge, and institutional memory. Effectively harnessing this resource is crucial for maintaining economic competitiveness and social cohesion. The initiatives spearheaded by Tower Transit and the senior employment workgroup are vital steps in this direction.

By proactively creating age-friendly jobs and fostering a culture of inclusivity, Singapore can ensure that its senior citizens remain active contributors to society, rather than becoming a burden on the system. The long-term benefits of such initiatives are substantial, including increased productivity, reduced healthcare costs, and a more vibrant and engaged community.

Furthermore, these efforts align with Singapore’s broader national strategy of promoting lifelong learning and active aging, ensuring that citizens of all ages have the opportunity to contribute their skills and talents to the nation’s progress. The expectation is that this will become a standard practice across multiple industries, ensuring a sustainable and productive workforce for years to come.

The program also highlights the importance of continuous adaptation and innovation in human resource management, recognizing that traditional employment models may not be suitable for the evolving demographic landscape





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