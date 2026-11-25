LTA commends Tower Transit workers Alfian, Arif, and Irfan for their swift coordination that helped return a separated young girl to her parents safely in Singapore.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) publicly commended three Tower Transit employees on Wednesday, November 25, for their coordinated efforts in safely reuniting a young girl with her parents after she became separated during a bus commute. The incident involved bus captains Alfian and Arif, alongside service controller Irfan, whose actions prevented a potentially dangerous situation from escalating for the vulnerable child.

Bus Captain Alfian Discovers Lost Child

Alfian, the driver of bus service 969 at the time of the incident, described hearing a child calling out for her parents, a sound that immediately triggered his concern. As a father of two, he stated that he could vividly imagine the fear the child was experiencing and expressed that he would never want such a scenario to happen to his own children. He remained with the girl, closely watching over her to ensure her safety while simultaneously alerting the Bus Operation Control Centre for professional assistance.

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Controller Irfan Coordinates With Arif

Upon understanding the critical nature of the situation, service controller Irfan took immediate charge of the logistical response by contacting bus captain Arif. Arif, who was driving bus service 965, was positioned directly behind Alfian. The two drivers established a tight security perimeter around the lost child to prevent any potential abduction or further distress. Alfian noted that they maintained close proximity throughout the operation to ensure the girl felt secure during the process.

Coordinated Movement Along Gambas Avenue

The bus captains executed a precise strategy by stopping at the next bus stop along Gambas Avenue to facilitate the reunion. By coordinating their movements and remaining close behind one another, Alfian and Arif created a safe environment for the family to reconnect. This synchronized approach allowed the parents to locate their child quickly without causing disruption to other commuters or compromising the girl's safety.

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LTA Highlights Public Transport Worker Dedication

The Land Transport Authority used this incident to highlight the broader commitment of Singapore's public transport workers to passenger safety and well-being. In a social media post on Wednesday, November 25, the authority emphasized that their staff are trained and encouraged to act swiftly in emergencies. Alfian shared that his primary motivation was empathy, recalling his own experiences as a parent to ensure the child was treated with care and urgency.

Community Appreciation for Transport Staff

This reunion is part of a larger trend of positive interactions between commuters and public transport workers, as evidenced by recent data from the Land Transport Authority. Between April and June of this year, Singapore's public transport workers received more than 31,800 compliments from grateful passengers. The authority encouraged the public to continue recognizing and appreciating these staff members, stating that such gratitude helps keep the transportation network moving safely and efficiently for everyone.