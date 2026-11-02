Marine Parade-Braddell Heights Town Council denies workers scavenged bins for double salary under BCRS

The town council says two conservancy workers in a viral TikTok video were returning containers from their own purchases and gifts from residents after working hours. Minister Grace Fu has said rummaging through public bins is illegal and the NEA will act.

The Marine Parade-Braddell Heights Town Council has denied claims that its conservancy workers scavenged drink containers from public rubbish bins to earn a double salary under the Beverage Container Return Scheme.

It said the two workers shown in a viral TikTok video were depositing containers from their own purchases, with some also given to them directly by residents. The council added that the workers did so after their working hours. The video, uploaded by TikTok user jiatong888 in late October, showed two men in blue collared T-shirts bearing the town council logo on the back depositing empty drink containers kept in a trash bag at a BCRS return point.

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Viral Video Sparks Public Outrage

By November 2, the video had garnered more than 1,200 likes and over 1,000 shares. In the video, the person behind the camera can be heard accusing the authorities of allowing town council staff to collect the drink cans and earn the refunds. Part of the video caption read: Why the govt say old ppl cannot take cans from rubbish bins but the town council ppl can?

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They r taking salary from the govt yet they take the refund money from the cans taken from the rubbish bins! That means they r taking double salary? I just wan to know whether is it a double standard to normal citizens n those working for the govt. Under the scheme, introduced in April, people can receive a refund of 10 Singapore cents for every eligible bottle or can returned at reverse vending machines islandwide.

On November 1, the town council said it had seen the concerns raised over the video and thanked members of the public who took time to share their thoughts. We are also especially thankful for those who expressed kind words recognising the work of our workers, the town council said.

Council Denies Claims Of Misconduct

In its statement, the council repeated that the workers were depositing containers from their own purchases, some of which were given to them directly by residents, and that they were doing so after their working hours. The council said its workers are not permitted to rummage through refuse or recycling bins to retrieve such items. It added that it had emphasised this requirement to all conservancy workers since the BCRS scheme began.

Following the incident, the council said it reminded the workers to follow its operational guidelines. It also advised them not to wear their work uniforms when carrying out personal BCRS activities outside working hours. This is to avoid any misunderstanding that the workers are doing so in their capacity as its appointed workers. Our conservancy workers play an important role in keeping our neighbourhoods clean.

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They are also members of our community, and we hope residents can understand that they may participate in the recycling scheme in their own time, just like everyone else. At the same time, it is important that proper work practices are observed, the town council said. It added that it takes feedback seriously and will continue to work with its cleaning contractor to reinforce expectations.

Minister Clarifies Illegal Rummaging Rules

The council thanked residents for their understanding and for working with it to keep the neighbourhood clean, safe and pleasant for everyone. Earlier in October, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said in a written parliamentary reply that rummaging through public refuse bins, removing items from them, and leaving or spilling waste on the ground are against the law. She added that the National Environment Agency will take action against those who commit these offences.

Fu was responding to a question by Hazlina Abdul Halim, the MP for East Coast GRC, who asked what measures would prevent unhygienic practices under the BCRS, such as rummaging through rubbish bins.