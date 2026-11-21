Eight boys from Townsville Primary School in Singapore spend S$159 to provide free food to migrant construction workers building the Cross Island Line.

Eight students from Townsville Primary School in Singapore recently demonstrated that gratitude requires no large budget to be meaningful. The group spent exactly S$159 to purchase food boxes for migrant construction workers at a major transit site in Ang Mo Kio. This specific gesture was documented in a video shared on TikTok on November 17 to highlight their appreciation for the labor behind local infrastructure projects.

Boy Scouts Provide Food at Construction Site

The Land Transport Authority workers were actively engaged in building the Cross Island Line, a critical component of the national Mass Rapid Transit network. The eight boys, dressed in their official Townsville Primary School uniforms, personally delivered the provisions to the site. They engaged directly with the laborers by shaking hands and verbally thanking them for their ongoing service to the community.

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Boys Express Gratitude for Infrastructure Development

In the viral video, one student announced the group's intention to distribute free meals while another described the action as being good Townsville boys. The children explicitly thanked the workers for building Singapore, acknowledging the physical effort required to develop the country's transport systems. This interaction was captured by the social media account posting the footage, which highlighted the simple yet powerful nature of their kindness.

Public and Official Reactions to the Gesture

The online community responded enthusiastically to the display of empathy, with the video accumulating more than 15,000 likes and 300 comments. Many netizens stated that the students' parents should be proud of such character, while the Land Transport Authority joined the conversation to thank the boys for spreading kindness. The response underscored a broader societal appreciation for recognizing the often-invisible workforce behind public works.

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Context of the Cross Island Line Project

The Cross Island Line represents Singapore's eighth Mass Rapid Transit line and will become the longest fully underground rail line in the country. Stretching more than 50 kilometers, the project began construction in 2023 and relies on thousands of workers performing demanding physical tasks. The scale of this undertaking makes it dependent on the sustained efforts of the migrant workforce present at sites like Ang Mo Kio.

Future Milestones and Construction Timeline

The infrastructure development follows a structured timeline with specific completion targets for its various sections. The first phase of the line is targeted for completion by 2030, followed by the second phase in 2032. The final third phase is scheduled to be completed by the late 2030s, ensuring a comprehensive rail network once the work is finished.