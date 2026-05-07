Toyota Hiace Runs Red Light in Singapore, Narrowly Missing Pedestrian; Public Reacts to Traffic Enforcement and Emergency Alert Test

A video of a Toyota Hiace running a red light in Singapore has sparked public debate about traffic enforcement and safety. The incident, which narrowly avoided a pedestrian, has led to calls for stricter driver checks and better adherence to traffic rules. Meanwhile, the government tests the SG Alert emergency system, ensuring public readiness for potential crises.

SINGAPORE: A Toyota Hiace was captured on video running a red light along Bukit Panjang Ring Road during a rainy day, narrowly missing a pedestrian at a crossing.

The footage, circulating online, shows the van speeding past the crossing just as a pedestrian steps forward—all while a Traffic Police officer stands nearby at a bus stop. Online reactions were swift, with many questioning the effectiveness of enforcement cameras. Some netizens asked, “Traffic camera for show only? ” while others noted the absence of a camera flash in the footage.

One commenter described the incident as “ridiculous,” emphasizing that it could have resulted in serious injury if the pedestrian had moved faster or if a cyclist had been crossing simultaneously. Others called for stricter checks on drivers, including verifying whether motorists are properly licensed. Some also reminded pedestrians to remain cautious, even at designated crossings, suggesting the practice of “defensive crossing”—staying alert despite having the right of way.

Authorities continue to urge motorists to obey traffic signals and remain vigilant on the road, as running a red light can lead to fines, licence suspension, or even court action. In a separate incident, a car that ran a red light struck a boy riding a bicycle at a crossing.

Meanwhile, Coordinating Minister for Public Services Chan Chun Sing announced on Wednesday, May 6, that reviewing political office holders' salaries is on hold for now. Additionally, at 12:00 noon on May 10, all Singtel users in Singapore will experience a sudden 10-second ringing and vibration on their mobile phones. This is part of the “SG Alert” emergency alarm system test conducted by the Singapore government to ensure public readiness for emergencies





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Toyota Hiace Red Light Violation Pedestrian Safety SG Alert Singapore Traffic

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