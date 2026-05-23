Toyota's Urban Cruiser to make its debut in Singapore

Toyota's fully-electric SUV, the Urban Cruiser, is set to make its debut in Singapore before long. The Japanese manufacturer invited the public to its event, CONNECTED IN MOBILITY, at Marina Bay Sands from May 22 to 24, where the Urban Cruiser and the bZ4X Touring make an appearance in Singapore for the first time.

Toyota 's fully-electric SUV, the Urban Cruiser , is set to make its debut in Singapore before long. The Japanese manufacturer invited the public to its event, CONNECTED IN MOBILITY, at Marina Bay Sands from May 22 to 24, where the Urban Cruiser and the bZ4X Touring make an appearance in Singapore for the first time.

Toyota is engineering a multi-pathway range of solutions, from full hybrids to fully electric, so every journey can move forward together. The Urban Cruiser is based on specifications and reviews found online, at around 4.3 m long, has a similar footprint to many compact SUVs, and is easy to park in cities. It comes with sliding rear seats, SUV-style seating, and two battery sizes for different driving needs.

The EV's starting price in Singapore has yet to be announced, but in Germany, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom, it starts at €31,990, €32,225, and £29,995, respectively. Toyota has been cautious about EVs but has likely been spurred by the emergence of EV brands from China. Recent events, including the war in the Middle East and the spike in oil prices, are also an incentive for Toyota to highlight EV development.

People who have driven the Urban Cruiser have generally liked it for its easy city driving, practical size, and comfortable everyday usability, but reviewers have been less happy with its charging speeds and interiors. Toyota continues to pursue its multi-pathway strategy, which includes different types of hybrids





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