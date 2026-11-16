Traffic Chaos at Ang Mo Kio Hub as Cross Island Line Works Disrupt Routes

Temporary traffic closures and relocated pedestrian crossings at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 cause confusion for residents and motorists following Cross Island Line disruptions.

Residents and commuters in Ang Mo Kio experienced significant disruptions on Monday, November 16, 2026, as temporary traffic and pedestrian management measures took effect along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3. The Land Transport Authority ( LTA) implemented these changes to facilitate urgent investigation and recovery works for the Cross Island Line after unexpected underground ground anchors disrupted tunnelling operations. The sudden shift in road layout has led to increased congestion, confusion among pedestrians, and longer travel times for local residents who were not adequately informed of the adjustments.

Traffic Closures and Pedestrian Rerouting

The temporary measures, which commenced on Saturday, November 14, fundamentally altered the accessibility of the AMK Hub area. The eastbound carriageway between the AMK Hub pick-up and drop-off point and the junction with Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 has been converted into a bus-only lane, effectively closing it to general traffic. Additionally, the westbound carriageway has been reduced from three lanes to two, narrowing the road space for other vehicles and causing longer waiting times for motorists.

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Pedestrians have faced even greater hurdles, with a relocated pedestrian crossing situated approximately 70 meters away from its original position on Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3. The ground-level access to the nearby overhead bridge has also been closed, forcing walkers to use alternative routes. CNA observed several individuals stopping to reorient themselves, with some mistakenly approaching the former crossing site before realizing it was no longer in use.

Resident Frustrations and Accessibility Concerns

Local residents expressed frustration over the lack of clear communication regarding the changes. Mdm Loh, a resident who encountered the new arrangements for the first time on November 16, reported that she was unable to find her usual path to AMK Hub and had to backtrack. She stated that she had not seen any prior notices, suggesting that the signage may not have been prominent enough for those approaching from different housing blocks.

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Mr Lee, a 68-year-old resident, noted that the relocation of the crossing made it significantly less convenient for him to access a coffee shop across the road for his regular dinner purchases. He stated that he would likely stop visiting that location for now due to the increased distance. Ms Fong Chok Moey, who shops at the mall every two to three days, described the changes as more troublesome, particularly because the overhead bridge lacks an escalator for those using trolleys.

Another resident mentioned that a friend traveling to church required approximately 10 minutes longer to complete his journey on foot. While some residents expressed concern, others, like Mdm Loh, indicated that the inconvenience was acceptable if the works were intended for long-term area improvement. The situation highlights the delicate balance between necessary infrastructure maintenance and daily commuter comfort.

Support Measures and Official Responses

In response to the increased complexity of the area, the LTA deployed traffic marshals to manage the flow of people and vehicles. At the main pick-up and drop-off point of AMK Hub, CNA observed marshals assisting elderly pedestrians down stairs, helping them into taxis, and answering directional questions. These marshals were seen clearing the pick-up and drop-off points of congestion in approximately two minutes during morning hours.

The LTA stated that it had spent the past month meeting with residents and nearby business owners to explain the upcoming traffic changes. The authority emphasized that barrier-free accessibility would be maintained and that temporary covered linkways would be provided along diverted routes where possible. Alternative access to the overhead bridge remains available through Level 2 of AMK Hub during mall operating hours to ensure that the facility remains accessible to all users.

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Impact on Commuters and Future Adjustments

While general traffic and pedestrian movements were heavily affected, commuters transferring between the Ang Mo Kio bus interchange and MRT station appeared to experience little impact, as the walking route connecting the two facilities remained unchanged. However, for motorists and those relying on specific pedestrian crossings, the changes have introduced significant delays and detours.

The LTA has committed to closely monitoring traffic conditions following the reconfiguration. The authority indicated that it may make further adjustments to the traffic layout where necessary to mitigate disruptions. As the investigation and recovery works for the Cross Island Line continue, residents are advised to stay alert for new signage and follow the directions of traffic marshals to navigate the area safely.