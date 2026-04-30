Traffic Police Issue 143 Summonses During Three-Day Enforcement Blitz, Highlighting Speed Limiter Compliance

The Traffic Police conducted a three-day enforcement operation, issuing 143 summonses for traffic violations and checking 232 commercial vehicles for speed limiter compliance. The blitz also detected 61 LTA-related offences, including expired road tax and improper licence plates. Authorities emphasized the importance of adhering to traffic laws to ensure road safety.

During a three-day islandwide enforcement blitz conducted by the Traffic Police (TP) from April 20 to 22, a total of 232 commercial vehicles were inspected, resulting in 143 summonses issued for various traffic violations.

The offences ranged from speeding and failing to wear seatbelts to not keeping left, as announced by the police on April 29. Additionally, 61 Land Transport Authority (LTA)-related violations were detected, including driving with expired road tax and displaying improper licence plates. The enforcement operation also involved visits to companies to verify the installation of speed limiters in commercial vehicles with a maximum laden weight (MLW) exceeding 12,000kg.

These devices are designed to restrict the maximum speed of vehicles, and heavy vehicles equipped with them must display a visible label on their windscreens. Since January 1, 2018, lorries with a maximum weight between 5,001 and 12,000kg have been required to install speed limiters, while newer lorries registered after that date must comply by January 1, 2027, or July 1, 2027, depending on their weight.

The next compliance deadline is July 1, 2026, affecting lorries weighing between 3,501kg and 5,000kg. The police emphasized the importance of adhering to traffic laws, warning that errant road users who disregard regulations and endanger others will face serious consequences. This enforcement action underscores Singapore's commitment to road safety and the strict enforcement of traffic regulations to protect all road users





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